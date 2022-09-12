News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar Town determined not to slip out of the FA Cup to Romford

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:49 PM September 12, 2022
Manager Sammy Moore is well aware Potters Bar Town face a tricky tie against lower league Romford in the FA Cup.

Potters Bar Town manage Sammy Moore is steeled for a fight as Essex Senior League Romford visit in the FA Cup second qualifying round.

The Scholars lost their top spot in the Isthmian League Premier Division but the boss is determined not to let their cup hopes go up in flames.

Moore said: "Romford is a banana skin because they are step five and we are step three but we are at home and not many teams will want to come here. 

"I’m confident in the boys and that we can have a good season but we have to keep our standards high."

They were one of the first sides to return to playing after football's blanket postponement of matches to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And Monday's league clash at Aveley, the side they knocked out in the last round of the cup, was the third meeting between the two in the space of nine days.

Former Royston midfielder Isaac Galliford scored on his Potters Bar Town debut.

Debutant Isaac Galliford put them in front on 10 minutes and even though Brendon Shabani equalised midway through the second period, they looked good for a point until a double from George Sykes in the final five minutes sent Aveley to the top of the table.

