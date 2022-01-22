Down but by no means out as Potters Bar Town interim boss sees positives at Bognor

A "hectic few days" it may have been but Malik Yansaneh says the reaction of the Potters Bar Town players after defeat to Bognor Regis plus parts of the performance shows there is plenty of positive things to work with.

The U23 manager was promoted to the position of interim boss for the first-team following the resignation of Lee O'Leary from the Isthmian League Premier Division club on Thursday

It meant he only had a rushed training session together with the players before taking an injury-hit squad to Bognor Regis Town, returning on the end of a 2-0 defeat.

But he was delighted with the way everyone has pulled together, even if it didn't result in an end to their run of defeats.

Yansaneh said: "I couldn’t be prouder of the boys and I couldn’t be prouder of how the club has dealt with everything.

"Obviously it was difficult losing Lee, he was much loved by everyone, including myself – I've got massive respect for him.

"When I got the call on Thursday I could have easily said no thank you but the boys we have here are incredibly talented and I have no ambition to go and get new faces in.

"The group here are good enough and they showed glimpses [against Bognor] that they can compete against teams higher up the division.

"It’s going to be a massive week for us. We have Folkestone on Saturday and they are having a great season.

"But if you look at it from the positive side, this give us an indication of where we are as a team and where we are as a club, and what we can do as a group going forward."

Both goals came from defensive mistakes in the second half but the interim gaffer was more than happy with the first-half showing.

He said: "The team and the club are going through a difficult period at the moment and my main objective was a positive reaction to what has happened over the last couple of weeks.

"First half especially I got that.

"We could have gone 1-0 up with the first shot in the first minute and we were in the game for 70 minutes.

"They are difficult to bring down and difficult to beat and unfortunately, two mistakes has cost us.

"I look at the reaction of the boys [in the dressing room afterwards] and it is difficult to see but there are positives.

"They showed me they care and they hate losing. They should hate losing, I hate losing, but the reaction right now is positive."

And he knows the areas he needs to work on ahead of Saturday's game at the LA Construction Stadium against Folkestone.

He said: "We said at half-time that the final pass just wasn’t there. It was either a touch or two too many or a lack of quality on the final pass.

"As the manager of the team I was happy to see some of the things we practiced on Thursday come out a little bit.

"There is definitely something to work with."