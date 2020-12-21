News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Potters Bar Town pause all football activities until January

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:30 AM December 21, 2020   
Thomas Gogo in action for Potters Bar Town FC

Potters Bar Town have cancelled all football-related activities. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Potters Bar Town had taken the decision to pause games prior to the introduction on tier four coronavirus restrictions.

The Scholars already knew they would have to wait for the Isthmian League to resume, the league saying that January 9 would be the earliest restart date.

But after friendly fixtures with Chalfont St Peter and Cheshunt were postponed, they opted to shut down for the festive period.

Technical director Adam Waller said: "We have taken the difficult decision to wait until early January to continue football-related activities at Potters Bar Town.

“I am totally gutted to be issuing this statement as I know what this club means to its loyal fans and how important it is to the community.

"Football is nothing without its fans, however, we also have a social responsibility to look after the community, as well as all of our staff and players.

"We have a great management team and squad and I’d like to thank them for their loyalty and commitment to the club.

"This clearly will only make us stronger when we return."

