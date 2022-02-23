Potters Bar Town boss calls for time to fix Storm Eunice stand damage

The stand and north end of the ground was off limits for Potters Bar Town's game with Kingstonian. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore has called on the authorities to give them time to sort the repairs from Storm Eunice while also thanking the generosity of the football community.

The Scholars were one of a number of non-league clubs that affected by the strong winds on Friday, their newly-acquired stand at the park end of the LA Construction Stadium being blown completely onto its back.

And while a fundraising page has raised more than half of the £4,000 target, it is not a quick fix and will require patience.

Moore said: "It’s difficult for non-league clubs when you have postponed games and then when you have stand damage, it all comes with a financial cost.

"For us to move forward as a club, we need some help.

"It’s going to take time and we need the league to understand that. It hasn’t come at a great time.

"But everyone has rallied around, I have had AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient fans asking how they can donate.

"It’s great, everyone is pushing in the right direction."

The stand and the whole north end of the ground was cordoned off for the 2-1 win against Kingstonian on Tuesday.

To help in any way, go to www.gofundme.com/f/stand-up-the-barthe-sequel