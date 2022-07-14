Beanos to Kent start and end the Isthmian League season for Potters Bar Town

Potters Bar Town have found out their Isthmian League fixtures for the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Trips to Kent bookmark the season for Potters Bar Town following the release of the Isthmian League Premier Division fixtures.

The Scholars open on August 13 with a trip to promoted Herne Bay and finish eight months later away to Margate.

Their first home game of the year is a Hertfordshire derby, Bishop's Stortford the visitors on Tuesday, August 16, while relegated Billericay Town are the first weekend visitors to Parkfield four days later.

Another trip to the seaside comes on Saturday of the August bank holiday weekend while Enfield Town at home is the bank holiday Monday fixture.

The Towners will host Sammy Moore's team on Boxing Day and Wingate & Finchley are the opponents on January 2 and Easter Monday.

There is also an away day on a Sunday when they go to Kingstonian, now managed by ex-Bar boss Lee O'Leary, on October 2.





Potters Bar Town FC fixtures 2022-2023 - Isthmian League Premier Division

Aug 13 - Herne Bay (a)

Aug 16 - Bishop's Stortford (h)

Aug 20 - Billericay Town (h)

Aug 27 - Bognor Regis Town (a)

Aug 29 - Enfield Town (a)

Sep 3 - FA Cup first round qualifying

Sep 10 - Hastings United (a)

Sep 12 - Aveley (a)

Sep 17 - Canvey Island (h)

Sep 20 - Brightlingsea Regent (h)

Sep 24 - Folkestone Invicta (a)

Oct 2 - Kingstonian (a)

Oct 8 - FA Trophy third round qualifying

Oct 15 - Cray Wanderers (h)

Oct 22 - Corinthian Casuals (a)

Oct 29 - Lewes (h)

Nov 5 - Horsham (a)

Nov 12 - Bowers & Pitsea (h)

Nov 19 - Haringey Borough (a)

Nov 26 - Hornchurch (h)

Dec 3 - Carshalton Athletic (a)

Dec 10 - Margate (h)

Dec 13 - Bishop's Stortford (a)

Dec 17 - Herne Bay (h)

Dec 26 - Enfield Town (a)

Jan 2 - Wingate & Finchley (h)

Jan 7 - Billericay Town (a)

Jan 14 - Bognor Regis Town (h)

Jan 21 - Horsham (h)

Jan 28 - Bowers & Pitsea (a)

Feb 4 - Haringey Borough (h)

Feb 11 - Hornchurch (a)

Feb 14 - Aveley (h)

Feb 18 - Brightlingsea Regent (a)

Feb 25 - Folkestone Invicta (h)

Mar 4 - Canvey Island (a)

Mar 11 - Cray Wanderers (a)

Mar 18 - Kingstonian (h)

Mar 25 - Lewes (a)

Apr 1 - Corinthian Casuals (h)

Apr 8 - Hastings United (h)

Apr 10 - Wingate & Finchley (a)

Apr 15 - Carshalton Athletic (h)

Apr 22 - Margate (a)