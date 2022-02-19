Potters Bar Town issue heartfelt plea for help after ground hit by severe Storm Eunice damage

The north stand at Potters Bar Town's LA Construction Stadium was a victim of Storm Eunice. - Credit: POTTERS BAR TOWN FC

Potters Bar Town have put out a heartfelt plea to the community and the wider football world to help with their recovery following damage from Storm Eunice.

The biggest hit was their brand-new stand, erected in 2019 following an extensive funding campaign that raised £5,000 towards the £50,000 cost, was uprooted and left on it's back, suffering severe damage.

The club are now looking at what needs to be done to the stand, one of two that were put up to save the club from automatic relegation from the Isthmian League Premier Division, in order to repair and reinstall it.

The stand at the far end of the ground at Potters Bar Town before last Saturday's win over Haringey Borough. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

To help they have launched another crowdfunding project appealing to the generosity of the public and businesses.

Chairman Peter Waller, speaking on the fundraising page, said: "As a community club we encourage the youth and contribute to the good health and comfort of those watching.

"With more than 50 years at the club, we are devastated, after all the effort that went in three years ago.

"We can raise some of the cost but we need to ask for help. Please support us if you can, many thanks."

There was also damage done to the the water irrigation canons, the home dugout and a storage unit.

The stand had been in use six days earlier during Potters Bar Town's 1-0 win over Haringey Borough. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Technical director Adam Waller had earlier been invited onto Radio 5 Live on Saturday morning to explain the situation further and he expanded on the emotional cost the damage had done.

He said: "We are a small club. We don't have huge amounts of finance, it's all done by volunteers and people kindly donating via the gate.

"It's not just a stand that has fallen over. It's all that blood, sweat and tears that was done to raise the funds and have the stand put in to keep us in the division.

"That's the disappointing thing.

"My father put in so much effort and so much work, he was devastated, literally in tears last night.

"That's the part people don't realise. If I didn't laugh and joke about it, I'd cry."

To help in any way, go to www.gofundme.com/f/stand-up-the-barthe-sequel