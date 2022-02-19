News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Potters Bar Town issue heartfelt plea for help after ground hit by severe Storm Eunice damage

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:25 AM February 19, 2022
The north stand at Potters Bar Town's LA Construction Stadium was a victim of Storm Eunice.

The north stand at Potters Bar Town's LA Construction Stadium was a victim of Storm Eunice. - Credit: POTTERS BAR TOWN FC

Potters Bar Town have put out a heartfelt plea to the community and the wider football world to help with their recovery following damage from Storm Eunice.

The biggest hit was their brand-new stand, erected in 2019 following an extensive funding campaign that raised £5,000 towards the £50,000 cost, was uprooted and left on it's back, suffering severe damage.

The club are now looking at what needs to be done to the stand, one of two that were put up to save the club from automatic relegation from the Isthmian League Premier Division, in order to repair and reinstall it.

The stand at the far end of the ground at Potters Bar Town before last Saturday's win over Haringey Borough.

The stand at the far end of the ground at Potters Bar Town before last Saturday's win over Haringey Borough. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

To help they have launched another crowdfunding project appealing to the generosity of the public and businesses.

Chairman Peter Waller, speaking on the fundraising page, said: "As a community club we encourage the youth and contribute to the good health and comfort of those watching.

"With more than 50 years at the club, we are devastated, after all the effort that went in three years ago.

"We can raise some of the cost but we need to ask for help. Please support us if you can, many thanks."

Most Read

  1. 1 Updates as Storm Eunice batters Hertfordshire
  2. 2 Police close Potters Bar High Street as scaffolding blows in Storm Eunice
  3. 3 The Galleria closes due to storm
  1. 4 'It sounds like a war zone' - residents' fury over noisy farming equipment
  2. 5 Man remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after B653 crash
  3. 6 Woman followed and harassed in Welwyn park
  4. 7 Fried chicken pop-up founded by Hatfield friends to open in Galleria
  5. 8 How well can you cross Hertfordshire by public transport - without going into London?
  6. 9 Child left with injuries by damaged Hatfield Galleria rides
  7. 10 Potters Bar Town FC stand topples over amid high winds in Storm Eunice

There was also damage done to the the water irrigation canons, the home dugout and a storage unit.

The stand had been in use six days earlier during Potters Bar Town's 1-0 win over Haringey Borough.

The stand had been in use six days earlier during Potters Bar Town's 1-0 win over Haringey Borough. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Technical director Adam Waller had earlier been invited onto Radio 5 Live on Saturday morning to explain the situation further and he expanded on the emotional cost the damage had done.

He said: "We are a small club. We don't have huge amounts of finance, it's all done by volunteers and people kindly donating via the gate.

"It's not just a stand that has fallen over. It's all that blood, sweat and tears that was done to raise the funds and have the stand put in to keep us in the division.

"That's the disappointing thing.

"My father put in so much effort and so much work, he was devastated, literally in tears last night.

"That's the part people don't realise. If I didn't laugh and joke about it, I'd cry."

To help in any way, go to www.gofundme.com/f/stand-up-the-barthe-sequel

Football
Non-League Football
Hertfordshire Weather
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Hunters Bridge car park in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts Live News

Scammers target Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield car parks

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Google Earth image of Great North Road in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, heading towards Potters Bar

Herts Live News

Cyclist attacked by four men on mopeds

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
The Shredded Wheat silos in Welwyn Garden City.

Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

Dan Mountney

person