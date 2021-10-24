Potters Bar Town can do 'whatever they want' this year after winning once again

Published: 12:21 PM October 24, 2021

Joseph Boachie sent Potters Bar Town on their way to victory at Wingate & Finchley. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary believes his side can do anything they want this year after beating Wingate & Finchley - as long as they put their mind to it.

The 2-0 success at Summers Lane made it three straight wins and six without defeat in the Isthmian League Premier Division, lifting the Scholars into the top half of the table.

And with their first dalliance in this year's FA Trophy coming on Saturday at home to Haringey Borough, the gaffer says the LA Construction Satdium is a good place to be a tthe minute.

O'Leary said: "We’ve pretty much believed since day one in the quality we have and if they get themselves right mentally, which they are working on training session after training session, this team can do whatever they want.

"We’re unbeaten in six and all things are positive at the minute.

"The togetherness is building, the momentum is building and the dressing room at the moment is a really happy place.

"We just need to keep hitting the levels and keep pushing forward and see where it takes us."

The three points were secured with first-half goals from Joe Boachie and Samson Esan while the clean sheet, their second in successive games, was confirmed by a penalty save from Hafed Al-Droubi in the closing stages.

And the positive thing for all Scholars' fans is the fact they were nowhere near their best at the rivals , according to the manager, as they have been in recent weeks.

O'Leary said: "I was relatively happy with the performance in the first half but in the second half we didn’t have enough control and it became too much of a basketball game.

"We deserved the three points but we showed another side to our game as we weren’t technically and tactically at our best.

"We created a number of chances along with being resolute, patient and hard-working, all the ugly stuff.

"On another day we would have scored a few more but we had to rely on Haf to make an unbelievable penalty save at the end.

"We rode our luck a bit there."

Bar are now 10th with five wins and 18 points from 12 games.

Saturday's visitors Haringey are two places and one point further behind having played a game more.