Potters Bar Town left stunned by Leatherhead comeback

Potters Bar Town were left stunned as they surrendered a two-goal lead to lose at home to bottom of the table Leatherhead.

The Scholars looked on course for what was an expected three points against a side who had failed to win in their last five matches when they went 3-1 up with 33 minutes on the clock.

Devonte Aransibia had put them in front before the visitors to the LA Construction Stadium equalised through Eddie Carrington.

Samson Esan's double in four minutes, taking him to nine in the last 10 Isthmian League Premier Division matches, had delighted the home fans but they were rocked slightly when Matthew Bentley scored on the stroke of half-time.

They still looked like they would close it out but Alexander Sami levelled with 11 minutes remaining and with time all but up, Bentley scored his second to give the Tanners their third success of the campaign.

Lee O'Leary's men go to Corinthian Casuals on Saturday before returning to Parkfield on Monday, December 27, when they entertain FA Trophy holders Hornchurch in a 1pm kick-off.