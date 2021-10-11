Potters Bar Town turn on the style to claim a fine win at Horsham

Published: 11:46 AM October 11, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM October 11, 2021

Nathan Jordan-Livings got his first goal for Potters Bar Town as they won away at Horsham. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

First goals in Potters Bar Town colours for Nathan Jordan-Livings and Kazaiah Sterling helped the Scholars come from behind to claim a much-deserved win at Horsham.

The 3-1 success was only their third win of the Isthmian League Premier Division season but it is the second in a run of six games that has only yielded one defeat.

And it comes after the huge frustration of their previous match against leaders Kingstonian, abandoned with the Scholars 1-0 up and with just 17 minutes or so to play.

They did this the hard way at Hop Oast, having gone behind in five minutes to a Harvey Sparks strike.

Kazaiah Sterling got his first goal for Potters Bar Town in the 3-1 win at Horsham. - Credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/PA

Almost immediately though Sterling was upended in the box by keeper Sam Howes and Jordan-Livings dispatched the spot-kick for 1-1.

Bar continued to look lively for the remainder of the half and Joseph Boachie had a number of efforts go just wide or saved by Howes.

Devonte Aransibia did beat the goalkeeper just before half-time but his fine curling effort rebounded off a post.

It was Horsham's turn to hit the woodwork early in the second period, Jack Brivio unable to turn the rebound in after Hafed Al-Droubi had saved a Eddie Dsane shot.

Bar got their noses in front though on 73 minutes, ironically the time the game against Kingstonian was abandoned, with a clinical counter-attack.

Samson Esan wrapped up the win for Potters Bar Town at Horsham with the third goal. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

It started down the right and although Samson Esan's ball in was just too far in front of Sterling, substitute Amine Sassi kept the move alive by knocking it back inside and after a composed touch the former Tottenham striker fired home the go-ahead goal.

Ten minutes later the Scholars wrapped things up. Max Delyfer robbed the ball high up the pitch and his simple but effective ball allowed Esan to pick his spot and curl it beyond Howes.