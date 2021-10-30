'Thoroughly deserved' victory for controlled Potters Bar Town says manager Lee O'Leary

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary was happy with the performance against Haringey Borough in the FA Trophy. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Lee O'Leary declared himself delighted for the most part with the performance in Potters Bar Town's FA Trophy victory over Haringey Borough.

Kazaiah Sterling bagged a brace, taking his total to four goals for the Scholars but the home side were also indebted to three big saves from goalkeeper Hafed Al-Droubi in the 2-0 win.

But that almost took the shine off what the boss felt was a controlled effort from his young side.

O'Leary said: "I thought for 70 minutes we were excellent. First-half especially, we were in control of the game and we moved the ball around and opened them up at will.

"Half-time didn’t come at a good time for us. It took a little bit of a toll on us and they were a lot better than they were.

"The game took a little bit of a swing the other way and we had to rely on our goalkeeper to pull out a couple of unbelievable saves.

"But the boys earned that over the course of the game.

"Once we scored the second we went into cruise control and managed the game quite well.

"And we could have gone on to score a couple more.

"They definitely had more energy and intensity out of possession at the start of the second half.

"The way we controlled the game in the first, I felt we had answers for everything.

"We had to show a little bit of character and stay in there for moments where we could hurt them on the counter-attack.

"We know we are a threat going forward and can score at any time.

"We thoroughly deserved it."

The win follows three straight successes in the Isthmian League Premier Division which O'Leary believes "shows where we are at".

But while the club are progressing in both league and now cup, the manager is always looking at ways to keep improving.

He said: "We are taking games away from opposition by scoring at the right times and the confidence in this side is massive at the minute. That can take you a long way.

"But as well as we are doing we are still trying to improve the team.

"We brought Alfie Young in and he takes us to another level. He is quality and from the minute he came through the door, he has looked like he’s been here forever.

"Kazaiah is still with us and he put another good shift in and got a couple of goals.

"We’re in a good place but still striving to get better."