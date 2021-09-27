Potters Bar Town throw their hat in the ring for fightback of the year after incredible game at Folkestone

Published: 6:11 PM September 27, 2021

Potters Bar Town showed that fighting spirit is something they have in abundance after a sensational fightback at Folkestone Invicta.

The hosts looked set to maintain their second position in the Isthmian League Premier Division after going 3-0 up eight minutes into the second period.

But the Scholars stunned the majority of the home faithful in a crowd of 782 at Cheriton Road by fighting back to claim an incredible 3-3 draw.

Ben Ward-Cochrane scored twice within three minutes of Invicta's third to sow a field of doubt into the home side and Samson Esan completed the comeback 14 minutes from time.

Keagan Cole has left Potters Bar Town after four seasons. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The match in Kent saw the Scholars line-up without Keagan Cole after the skipper called time on his stay at the LA Construction Stadium, the decision being made by "mutual consent".

He made 89 appearances for the club, scoring six times, and was part of the squad that held Barnet to a draw in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round in 2019.