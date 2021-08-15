News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Match Report

Isthmian League Premier Division

Potters Bar Town

3

Devonte Aransibia 62, Ben Ward-Cochrane (pen) 75, (pen) 90

Corinthian Casuals

1

Benjamin Cheklit 48

Potters Bar Town open with win but boss says there is plenty more to come

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:34 AM August 15, 2021   
Former Norwich City junior Devonte Aransibia started his Potters Bar Town career with a goal against Corinthian Casuals

Former Norwich City junior Devonte Aransibia started his Potters Bar Town career with a goal against Corinthian Casuals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Anyone who wrote Potters Bar Town off before the start of the season may have to think again as manager Lee O'Leary said the 3-1 win over Corinthian Casuals only scratched the surface of what they are capable of.

The three points on the opening day of the Isthmian League Premier Division season at the LA Construction Stadium was earned the hard way, with the Scholars having to come from a goal down, conceded shortly after half-time.

Devonte Aransibia signed for Potters Bar Town after his release by Norwich City

Devonte Aransibia signed for Potters Bar Town after his release by Norwich City. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

But an equaliser from Devonte Aransibia, a debut goal for the former Norwich City junior, plus two penalties in the final 15 minutes from Ben Ward-Cochrane, ensured a winning start.

But O’Leary still felt they had plenty left in the tank.

He said: "I wouldn’t say impressed [with the performance] but it was a positive result. 

"There’s still a load of work to do and we can be a lot better than we were although that said, I still think we were worthy of the three points. 

Amine Sassi got praise from the boss for his performance in the Potters Bar Town's win over Corinthian Casuals

Amine Sassi got praise from the boss for his performance in the Potters Bar Town's win over Corinthian Casuals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

"Young Amine [Sassi] and Sydney [Ibie] were really positive. Both were making their first start for the club and in front of the fans, they gave a brilliant account of themselves. 

"Devonte was excellent in his home debut too and I just thought all round we were really competitive. 

"We struggled a little bit with the ball at times but that will come with more games and we are still missing a few to come back in.

"We’ll give ourselves a chance of winning any game of football, simply because of the personnel we have. 

"We have so much belief in them with the quality going forward. 

"We have experienced players alongside younger players who just want to run for days and make a name for themselves." 

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary felt his team could have played far better despite their win over Corinthian Casuals

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary felt his team could have played far better despite their win over Corinthian Casuals. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

They had started brightly with a number of chances but the latter stages saw Corithian come back into the contest.

And from getting back into the game, Casuals were ahead three minutes after the restart as Benjamin Cheklit got on the end of a through ball for a calm finish.

The lead though lasted less than 15 minutes with Ibie and Aransibia combining for the latter to curl his shot beyond Daniel Bracken.

Bar stepped things up from there and dominated the last 20 minutes.

Ben Ward-Cochrane scored twice as Potters Bar Town beat Corinthian Casuals 3-1 in the Isthmian League Premier Division

Ben Ward-Cochrane scored twice from the penalty spot as Potters Bar Town beat Corinthian Casuals 3-1 in the Isthmian League Premier Division. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A foul on Ibie gave Ward-Cochrane the chance to put the home side ahead from the penalty spot, which he did in relative comfort.

And the same combination led to number three. Ibie was again impeded with Ward-Cochrane completing the Scholars' perfect start.

Football
Potters Bar News

