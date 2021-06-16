Ben Ward-Cochrane and Samson Esan lead Potters Bar Town's retained list
- Credit: KARYN HADDON
Potters Bar Town have announced their retained list for the upcoming season - with a couple of fan favourites leading the way.
The Isthmian League Premier Division club have re-signed 14 of last year's squad with striker Ben Ward-Cochrane and exciting young midfielder Samson Esan among them.
Stalwart defenders George Quarrington-Carter and James Budden are staying, as is Kieron Cathline and Luke Tingey.
Manager Luke O'Leary has also persuaded Ryan Young, Nathan Livings, Callum Ellesley, Darion Furlong, Franc Silinou, Sydney Ibie and Amine Sassi to remain at he LA Construction Stadium for another year.
The Scholars will be captained by Keagan Cole for the new season, who takes over the armband from Budden who has had to take a slight step back because of work commitments.
Speaking on the club's website, O'Leary said: "Giving such an important role to a player that is so young says a lot about Keagan and how valued he is at the club.
"As Keagan has played around 200 games at step three, as well as his performances for us and likeability within the squad, we felt that it’s a natural progression for his development to make him our captain.
"With more responsibility, we are confident it will take his own game to another level."