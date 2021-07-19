Potters Bar Town boss Lee O'Leary delighted with return to action

Published: 9:01 AM July 19, 2021

Potters Bar Town may have been later than most to start their pre-season game but manager Lee O'Leary was simply happy to be playing again.

The Scholars last trotted out for a game back in October but finally returned to action for a friendly with Harrow Borough.

Samson Esan got the only goal in a 1-0 and O'Leary felt there was plenty of positives.

The boss said: "It was enjoyable and good to get back out on the grass and see the boys playing football again.

"It’s been long overdue and we’re a little bit later than most but it was good minutes into the chaps and no injuries, which is a massive plus.

"We had two separate teams in each half and we can take a lot of positives out of them. There’s still loads to work on but it’s really good.

"A lot of the stuff we have worked on so far has been on out pressing and intensity and aggression. We showed some real intent in that area."

Esan scored again in another win, a 5-3 success at Bedmont Sports on Saturday, with a trialist, Keagan Cole and a Sydney Ibie double adding to their tally.