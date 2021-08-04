Potters Bar Town delighted with successful return of beer and music festival
- Credit: BOB KNIGHT
After a year away, real-ale lovers and partygoers headed to Potters Bar Town Football Club for their annual beer & music festival.
Held at club's LA Construction Stadium, it was enjoyed by a big crowd, to the delight of the club committee and supporters.
A spokesman said: "The festival returned on Saturday and hundreds were in attendance throughout the day.
"And despite one heavy shower, the Potters Bar community were keen to support an outdoor event in aid of local charities and improvements to the football club."
On the field the Scholars fell to a 3-0 defeat in their pre-season game with National League South Concord Rangers but when the season starts, manager Lee O'Leary believes the fans will discover a new folk hero in goalkeeper Hafed Al Droubi.
He said: "Haf is a leader and a winner and although he’s a goalkeeper who likes making saves, he also hates making them.
"He’s going to be the defenders and the midfielders worst nightmare at times because he doesn’t settle for second best.
Most Read
- 1 'Welwyn will no longer have the right to call itself a garden city' - warning over development plans for Broadwater Road
- 2 Hollywood heads to Hertfordshire with £700m Sunset Studios film and TV development plans announced
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Free gift card when you park in Welwyn Garden City this summer
- 5 9 things you didn’t know about the making of Band of Brothers
- 6 Roll up! Roll up! Hatfield goes to the circus!
- 7 8 filming locations of Netflix royal drama The Crown in Hertfordshire
- 8 Hollywood in Hertfordshire: 17 film stars and movie directors who have visited Welwyn Hatfield
- 9 Youngsters playing their part as Welwyn Garden City look to continue punching above their weight
- 10 Dangerous Welwyn Garden City domestic abuser who slashed ex-girlfriend's throat jailed
He’s got a great mentality and a good character and when it gets tough in the season, and it will do, he’ll be one we can rely on to galvanise the boys and show that strong fighting spirit."