Potters Bar Town delighted with successful return of beer and music festival

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:00 AM August 4, 2021   
People at the Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival

There was a good-sized crowd at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival. - Credit: BOB KNIGHT

After a year away, real-ale lovers and partygoers headed to Potters Bar Town Football Club for their annual beer & music festival.

All smiles among the staff and punters at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival

All smiles among the staff and punters at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival. - Credit: BOB KNIGHT

Held at club's LA Construction Stadium, it was enjoyed by a big crowd, to the delight of the club committee and supporters.

One of the bands at the Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival

One of the bands at the Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival. - Credit: BOB KNIGHT

A spokesman said: "The festival returned on Saturday and hundreds were in attendance throughout the day.

People at the Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival

There was a good-sized crowd at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival. - Credit: BOB KNIGHT

"And despite one heavy shower, the Potters Bar community were keen to support an outdoor event in aid of local charities and improvements to the football club."

All smiles among the staff and punters at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival

All smiles among the staff and punters at the returning Potters Bar Town FC Beer & Music Festival. - Credit: BOB KNIGHT

On the field the Scholars fell to a 3-0 defeat in their pre-season game with National League South Concord Rangers but when the season starts, manager Lee O'Leary believes the fans will discover a new folk hero in goalkeeper Hafed Al Droubi.

He said: "Haf is a leader and a winner and although he’s a goalkeeper who likes making saves, he also hates making them. 

"He’s going to be the defenders and the midfielders worst nightmare at times because he doesn’t settle for second best. 

He’s got a great mentality and a good character and when it gets tough in the season, and it will do, he’ll be one we can rely on to galvanise the boys and show that strong fighting spirit."

Potters Bar News

