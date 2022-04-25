Potters Bar Town to have 'a right go' at play-offs next season says boss Sammy

Manager Sammy Moore believes Potters Bar Town can challenge for the play-offs next season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore has eyes fully focused on the future after the 2021-2022 season drew to a close.

The Scholars finished their Isthmian League Premier Division season with a 2-0 final day defeat at Leatherhead, a result that was still not good enough to keep the home side safe from relegation.

It left Moore's new side in 13th, a far cry from when he took over at the end of January when they too looked embroiled in a relegation scrap.

The boss said: "I know the league, I’ve been here before, so I knew what we needed.

"We could only get a certain type of player when we came in but they have all been outstanding, I can’t fault any of the attitude or effort.

"It’s been a great ride but when I looked at the fixtures, I thought we’d [still be in trouble at Easter].

"It’s nice to have that pressure off and start planning pre-season nice and early."

Moore and assistant Darren Beale have had such a good time since arriving at the LA Construction Stadium that they have agreed to stay on beyond next season, each signing a two-year contract earlier this month.

"It’s a good club and they have backed me since I’ve come in," explained Moore.

"I’ve told them where I want to go and what I want next season. They know the vision and the plan going forward and there are exciting times behind the scenes.

"They want to get promoted, they want to be in the play-offs and as I have told our boys, this time next year it will be us.

"It’s nice to have that stability and that the players know we are in it for the long haul rather than the quick fix.

"I always knew I could keep us up but didn’t realise I would do it so quick.

"We have our targets for next season, we have more people we want to speak to.

"We’ve pencilled in some great fixtures for pre-season and it’s exciting.

"I’m a winner, Darren is a winner and the players we will recruit will be winners too.

"Every club I’ve gone to, I’ve always said I would try my best and aim for the play-offs.

"If you fall short of that but you’ve worked hard, that’s football. You won’t win every game.

"But I want professionalism on the pitch and professionalism off the pitch. That’s what we need to get right and the players have bought into that.

"We’ve changed a lot and the chairman will be the first to say he is learning off us but that’s the way I want to do things.

"I want it right and if you do that, then players have a winning mentality going into every game.

"I’m delighted with our boys. It has been great for me and been great for Darren.

"They are a great group to work with and they know our vision and our goal for next season and we will have a right go at it.

"We have shown what we can do in a short period of time.

"With our philosophy and ethos going forward and with a good pre-season, we’ll be ready to hit the ground running."