Match Report

Isthmian League Premier Division

Potters Bar Town

1

Joe Boachie 4

Haringey Borough

0

🟥 Andronicos Georgiou 44

Three more points for new Potters Bar Town boss Sammy Moore after gritty win over Haringey

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:53 PM February 14, 2022
Joe Boachie headed Potters Bar Town to three more points against Haringey Borough.

Potters Bar Town's revival under new manager Sammy Moore continues to grow as he added a first home win in his fourth match in charge.

Joe Boachie fired them into an early lead with his sixth of the campaign and they looked dangerous throughout the first half.

Joe Boachie scores the only goal as Potters Bar Town beat Haringey Borough in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Hopes were given a further boost when Andronicos Georgiou was sent off a minute before the break and while they didn't reach the heights in the following 45 minutes, they defended with few alarms, new skipper Frazer Shaw leading the plaudits.

The result has the Scholars in 16th place, three points above a potential relegation position but slowly moving in the right direction.

Potters Bar Town celebrate Joe Boachie's goal in the win over Haringey Borough.

Speaking on Twitter, Moore said: "A massive win and I'm delighted with the clean sheet. This was a big three points that takes us closer to our target.

"I love those 1-0 wins when you have to show the nitty and gritty side of the game.

"The boys' attitude and focus was first class and we'll now rest up and go again."

Haringey corner during Potters Bar Town vs Haringey Borough, Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Div

Their next match is away to bottom of the table East Thurrock United on Tuesday with their next home game on Saturday when Horsham are the visitors.

Samson Esan has earned himself a move from Potters Bar Town to National League Maidenhead United.

Samson Esan was part of the team that beat Haringey but his time at the LA Construction Stadium is coming to an end after he was snapped up by National League Maidenhead United.

The exciting forward has won plenty of admirers with his attacking play and former West Ham midfielder Alan Devonshire, manager of the Magpies, is among that number.

He will link up with his new club but for the time being will be loaned back to Potters Bar "on an initial short-term loan deal".

The teams line-up before Potters Bar Town's game with Haringey Borough.

