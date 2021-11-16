Potters Bar Town through in FA Trophy after FA award abandoned tie with Bedford Town to them

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary had branded the scenes at the end of the game in Bedford distasteful. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Potters Bar Town have had their passage to the FA Trophy second round confirmed after Saturday's game with Bedford Town was abandoned in stoppage time.

Bar were leading 1-0 at the the time courtesy of a Ben Ward-Cochrane goal scored in the second minute.

But with three of the five additional minutes played at the end of the contest, an ugly brawl, described by Scholars manager Lee O'Leary as "distasteful" saw the referee call a premature halt.

However, after hearing evidence from both parties, the FA decided the result would stand and Potters Bar would advance to an away game at Braintree Town of the National League South on November 27.

The official ruling from the FA said: "Following the abandonment, a sub-committee of the FA's national game competitions committee was held on Monday to consider the matter in accordance with rule 11(b) of the FA Trophy.

"Having given due consideration to all of the relevant facts from the evidence provided, the members unanimously concluded that the score at the time of the abandonment in the 93rd minute should stand as the result of the match.

"Therefore, as the score was 0-1 to Potters Bar Town at the time of the abandonment, the members ordered that the tie be awarded to Potters Bar Town, who will play away against Braintree Town in the second round proper on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

"The members made no further orders and the prize fund shall be paid by the FA to the winner and loser in accordance with the rules of the FA Trophy."