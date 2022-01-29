Sammy Moore appointment signals Potters Bar Town's intent says technical director Adam Waller

Former Leatherhead, Concord Rangers and Hemel Hempstead Town manager Sammy Moore is the new boss at Potters Bar Town. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Potters Bar Town have made a big statement after appointing Sammy Moore as their new manager.

The former Concord Rangers and Hemel Hempstead Town man has been chosen to replace Lee O'Leary, who resigned a little over a week ago.

The announcement was made late on Saturday evening, following the Isthmian League Premier Division club's horror show at home to Folkestone Invicta at the LA Construction Stadium, losing 7-0.

Sammy Moore in action as player-manager of Isthmian League Leatherhead in 2017. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

And the Scholars' technical director Adam Waller believes the appointment should be taken as a sign of the club's ambition.

He said: "We wanted to show our intent for success and desire for attractive football and Sammy is the perfect fit.

"He has a clear pedigree for success and wants to win.

"We are also a family club that do things right, something that attracted him to the club, and I can’t wait to start this new chapter in our history.

"We all welcome Sammy and his young family to the Scholars."

New Potters Bar Town boss Sammy Moore led Leatherhead to the second round of the FA Cup in the 2017-2018 season. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

The defeat to Folkestone dropped Bar down to fourth from bottom and one spot above a potential relegation position and the new man is well aware of the task he faces in the next few weeks and months.

Speaking on Twitter he said: "I'm absolutely delighted to be back on the grass and in the dugout. It's my biggest challenge yet but one I'm looking forward to.

"It's our job to guide the club to safety. It's not going to be easy but we are going to do all we can and we are going to need everyone to stick together."

Moore had a year with the Tudors and they were six points off the play-offs with a game in hand when the National League South season was made null and void in the wake of the pandemic.

Prior to that he had led Concord Rangers to the play-offs, an accolade they were denied through a technicality around the standard of the Beachboys' Thames Road home.

The 34-year-old also has credentials in the Isthmian League after guiding Leatherhead to the verge of the play-offs, missing out on goal difference, and second round of the FA Cup in the 2017-2018 season.

His playing career began as youngster with Ipswich Town and he had short spells with Brentford, Stevenage and Dover Athletic before making his mark with AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient.