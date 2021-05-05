Potters Bar Town make Northwood boss Rob Ursell first-team coach

Published: 2:15 PM May 5, 2021

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O`Leary, seen with Mark Stimson, the boss of FA Trophy finalists Hornchurch, has appointed Rob Ursell as a first-team coach. - Credit: GEORGE PHILLIPOU/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town manager Lee O'Leary has bolstered his backroom staff with the appointment of Rob Ursell as first-team coach.

Ursell comes with a growing and glowing CV. A one-time AFC Wimbledon, Hendon and Wingate & Finchley player, he was also manager of Northwood before opting to join O'Leary's staff at the Scholars.

The Potters Bar boss said: "I’m thrilled to be able to bring Rob to the club. I've known him for maybe 15 years now and we have very similar beliefs in the way we see football being played.

"He has a wealth of experience in many different footballing backgrounds which will be invaluable. He's a brilliant coach and will bring great enthusiasm to everything he does.

"Along with his attention to detail, fresh ideas and high standards, I feel he will compliment us as a management team and what we are trying to achieve.

"I am also delighted to be able to get the deal done this early, so it enables us to plan as best as we can for what will be a long off-season."

Ursell will work alongside O'Leary's other staff members - assistant manager Scott Cousins, first-team coach Luke Muldowney and goalkeeping coach Ryan Court.

The Isthmian League Premier Division side have also announced they will be running their popular season-ticket offer for this season.

Speaking on their website, a spokesman for the club said: "As our loyal supporters were only able to watch a few home games last season, we can confirm that we will be continuing our free season ticket for the 2021-2022 season."

The only cost is a £30 admin fee and the ticket, which also includes a club membership, covers admission to all home games in the league.

The club say it will be a saving of well over £200 for the year.

Due to COVID-19 regulations they would prefer all applications to be done online and a new card will be issued.

To get it online, go to the club website and follow the link or click here.

Alternatively a form can be download and then posted to the address specified. These should come with a cheque as payment.

The new card will be available for collection at their first home game on a date to be announced.