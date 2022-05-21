News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

League Two sides heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:59 AM May 21, 2022
Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore will welcome former club Leyton Orient for a pre-season friendly.

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore will welcome former club Leyton Orient for a pre-season friendly. - Credit: SIMON O'CONNOR

Two Football League clubs and one National League neighbour are heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season.

The Isthmian League Premier Division Scholars will welcome both Leyton Orient and Colchester United to the LA Construction Stadium in July as part of their preparations.

Boreham Wood will also make the short hop up the A1.

There are also a number of away games confirmed, with the Scholars heading to Bedfont Sports for their first friendly on July 2 before matches at Ashford United, Walthamstow and Walton Casuals.

They also hope to announce more games in the next few weeks.

Manager Sammy Moore has also been busy in bolstering his squad with two new signings.

Legendary Bowers & Pitsea forward, Lewis Manor, has moved from Bar's divisional rivals, the striker is the Essex club's record scorer, while defender Ethan Kaiser has signed from another Isthmian League team, Cray Wanderers.

Most Read

  1. 1 Nottingham man wanted in connection with Welwyn Garden City offences
  2. 2 Remembering WGC stalwart Robert Robinson
  3. 3 VOTE: Which is your favourite chip shop in all of Hertfordshire?
  1. 4 Man 'broke in and tried to steal car' in Potters Bar
  2. 5 7 great places to get a bottomless brunch in Hertfordshire
  3. 6 Grade II Hatfield hotel refurbishment continues
  4. 7 Jobs created as new entertainment centre opens in Hatfield
  5. 8 Rent this Welwyn townhouse with River Mimram views for £2,400pcm
  6. 9 Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked movies to be filmed at new Sky Studios Elstree in Hertfordshire
  7. 10 Liam Gallagher and sons star in new Sky special '48 Hours at Rockfield' ahead of Knebworth Park return

In addition Joe Boachie has extended his stay at Parkfield for another year. He was named manager's player of the year while goalkeeper Hafed Al-Droubi, another to be staying next season, was the players' player.


Potters Bar Town pre-season line-up 2022


July 2 - Bedfont Sports (a) - 12pm

July 9 - Ashford United (a) - 3pm

July 12 - Leyton Orient (h) - 7.45pm

July 16 - Walthamstow (a) - 3pm

July 23 - Walton Casuals (a) - 3pm

July 26 - Boreham Wood (h) - 7.45pm

July 30 - Colchester United (h) - 3pm

Football
Non-League Football
Potters Bar News

Don't Miss

Police were called to Queensway after a stabbing in Hatfield on Saturday (May 14).

Herts Live News

Man suffers leg injuries after stabbing at Queensway in Hatfield

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Rowan Tree Nursery of the Year

Delight as Welwyn Garden City’s Rowan Tree crowned Nursery of the Year

Dan Mountney

person
The Continental Barber in Hatfield has now closed.

Former premises of Hatfield barber could become takeaway

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Cars make their way through heavy rain on the A14 in Suffolk, after Storm Eunice brought damage, dis

Flooding | Video

Met Office weather: Yellow storm and flood warning for East of England

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon