League Two sides heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season
- Credit: SIMON O'CONNOR
Two Football League clubs and one National League neighbour are heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season.
The Isthmian League Premier Division Scholars will welcome both Leyton Orient and Colchester United to the LA Construction Stadium in July as part of their preparations.
Boreham Wood will also make the short hop up the A1.
There are also a number of away games confirmed, with the Scholars heading to Bedfont Sports for their first friendly on July 2 before matches at Ashford United, Walthamstow and Walton Casuals.
They also hope to announce more games in the next few weeks.
Manager Sammy Moore has also been busy in bolstering his squad with two new signings.
Legendary Bowers & Pitsea forward, Lewis Manor, has moved from Bar's divisional rivals, the striker is the Essex club's record scorer, while defender Ethan Kaiser has signed from another Isthmian League team, Cray Wanderers.
In addition Joe Boachie has extended his stay at Parkfield for another year. He was named manager's player of the year while goalkeeper Hafed Al-Droubi, another to be staying next season, was the players' player.
Potters Bar Town pre-season line-up 2022
July 2 - Bedfont Sports (a) - 12pm
July 9 - Ashford United (a) - 3pm
July 12 - Leyton Orient (h) - 7.45pm
July 16 - Walthamstow (a) - 3pm
July 23 - Walton Casuals (a) - 3pm
July 26 - Boreham Wood (h) - 7.45pm
July 30 - Colchester United (h) - 3pm