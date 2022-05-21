League Two sides heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore will welcome former club Leyton Orient for a pre-season friendly. - Credit: SIMON O'CONNOR

Two Football League clubs and one National League neighbour are heading to Potters Bar Town for pre-season.

The Isthmian League Premier Division Scholars will welcome both Leyton Orient and Colchester United to the LA Construction Stadium in July as part of their preparations.

Boreham Wood will also make the short hop up the A1.

There are also a number of away games confirmed, with the Scholars heading to Bedfont Sports for their first friendly on July 2 before matches at Ashford United, Walthamstow and Walton Casuals.

They also hope to announce more games in the next few weeks.

Manager Sammy Moore has also been busy in bolstering his squad with two new signings.

Legendary Bowers & Pitsea forward, Lewis Manor, has moved from Bar's divisional rivals, the striker is the Essex club's record scorer, while defender Ethan Kaiser has signed from another Isthmian League team, Cray Wanderers.

In addition Joe Boachie has extended his stay at Parkfield for another year. He was named manager's player of the year while goalkeeper Hafed Al-Droubi, another to be staying next season, was the players' player.





Potters Bar Town pre-season line-up 2022





July 2 - Bedfont Sports (a) - 12pm

July 9 - Ashford United (a) - 3pm

July 12 - Leyton Orient (h) - 7.45pm

July 16 - Walthamstow (a) - 3pm

July 23 - Walton Casuals (a) - 3pm

July 26 - Boreham Wood (h) - 7.45pm

July 30 - Colchester United (h) - 3pm