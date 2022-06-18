Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City add to squad as pre-season fixtures loom

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore has made another sign ahead of the new season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town and Welwyn Garden City have continued their summer signings with more players committing for the new season.

The Citizens have had confirmation from both Jaedon Phillips and Tamas Daniel, two of last year's squad, that they will be returning to Herns Lane.

They join team-mates Charlie Crowley, Lewis Franklin, Ryan Doherty, Callum Taylor and Cyrus Babaie in doing so as well as new signings Archie Sayer, Josh Hutchinson, Brett O' Connor and Cheyce Grant.

Potters Bar meanwhile have signed defender Kasim Aidoo from Cray Wanderers.

The 20-year-old is a product of Charlton Athletic’s academy and made four appearances for National League South Eastbourne Borough last year.

The Scholars have also announced their finalised pre-season line-up, which includes dour games at Parkfield, two of them against league opposition.

Leyton Orient and Colchester United will both send a team, as will National League pair Maidenhead United and Boreham Wood.

Bar's fixtures start at Bedfont Sport on July 2 with other trips to Ashford United, Ramsgate, Royston Town, Merstham and Ware.





Potters Bar Town FC - pre-season friendlies 2022

Jul 2 - Bedfont Sports (a)

Jul 9 - Ashford United (a)

Jul 12 - Leyton Orient (h)

Jul 13 - Ramsgate (a)

Jul 20 - Maidenhead United (h)

Jul 23 - Royston Town (a)

Jul 26 - Boreham Wood (h)

Jul 30 - Colchester United XI (h)

Aug 2 - Merstham (a)

Aug 6 - Ware (a)





Welwyn Garden City FC - pre-season friendlies 2022

Jul 9 - Terry Hayes Memorial Trophy (Sawbridgeworth Town and Harpenden Town)

Jul 12 - Royston Town (h)

Jul 16 - Colney Heath (a)

Jul 19 - Hoddesdon Town (h)

Jul 26 - Marlow (h)

Jul 30 - Woodford Town (h)

Aug 2 - Grays Athletic (h)

Aug 6 - Wingate & Finchley (h)