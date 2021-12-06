Potters Bar Town smash Lewes in history-making win

Potters Bar smashed Lewes 5-1 to record their biggest ever Isthmian Premier League win on Saturday afternoon.

The Scholars travelled to east Sussex looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats in the league and cup, but Lewes would pose a tough test, with the hosts sitting in the play-off places.

Lee O’Leary’s men made the perfect start, taking the lead on seven minutes when Luke Joyce-Dwarika's cross evaded everyone inside the penalty area and nestled into the far corner.

With their tails up, Potters Bar chased a much-needed second goal, and it came with almost half an hour played.

A well-worked short corner routine saw the ball drop for Joyce-Dwarika on the edge of the box, with his quick feet seeing him beat a defender and work a yard of space, before curling an unstoppable left-footed shot beyond the Lewes goalkeeper.

The visitors were now rampant as they swarmed all over their helpless hosts, and it was 3-0 just before the break when Joseph Boachie sprung the counter attack and cleverly squared for Samson Esan to smash home his third goal in four games.

Lewes looked for a way back into the game after half-time and they made the perfect start when on 46 minutes, Tom Carlse drove forward down the left, cutting the ball back for Taylor Maloney who kept his cool to place his shot into the bottom corner.

Potters Bar then had to endure a testing spell as the home side looked for an unlikely fight back, but a combination of goalkeeper Hafed Al Droubi and his defence kept them at bay.

Lewes’ hopes were dashed on 67 minutes when Ollie Tanner kicked out at substitute Calvin Dickson following a challenge near the halfway line and was shown a red card, much to the dismay of the home support at The Dripping Pan.

With the man advantage, The Scholars looked to kill off the game and secure an impressive three points.

They did just that in the closing stages as Esan drove home a wonderful fourth with 10 minutes to play, before Boachie got the goal that his performance deserved as he turned home Dwight Pascal’s cut back.

The win leaves Potters Bar in 14th, seven points off the play-off places with games in hand. They are back in action on Saturday when they take on struggling Leatherhead.