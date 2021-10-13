Feet need to stay on the ground for exciting Potters Bar Town says boss Lee O'Leary

Published: 12:00 AM October 13, 2021

Potters Bar Town may have took their improved form to five games without defeat and only one loss in seven but manager Lee O'Leary is determined to keep their feet on the ground.

The latest success was an emphatic 3-0 win at home over East Thurrock United, courtesy of goals from Kazaiah Sterling, Devonte Aransibia and Ben Ward-Cochrane.

They are now ninth in the Isthmian League Premier Division but the boss revealed his players were hungry for more.

O'Leary said: "As cliched as it sounds we just have to take every game as it comes and not get too far ahead of ourselves.

"The boys are disappointed we’re only ninth because of the start we had. They are hungry and have real ambition and they want more.

"We just have to keep our feet on the ground, turn up to each game with the same mentality and if we have to win ugly then we’ll win ugly and if we win pretty then so be it.

"It’s been a really good few days with six points on the board. The boys are finally getting the rewards for all their hard work.

"The main thing is we see where it takes us. That’s all we can ask for.

"At the moment I’m just really enjoying watching this team play, it excites me."

There is plenty of reason for that too, with the style of football not only pleasing on the eye but laced with attacking intent.

In fact the one criticism that could be levelled against the Scholars is that they only managed three and that is something O'Leary and his staff are trying to address.

He said: "There’s a togetherness that is starting to form, there is a real buzz about the boys at the minute and on their day they can beat absolutely anyone. We have so much ability in the team.

"There are so many creative players in the final third, they get a little bit excited now and then and the decision making isn’t always great as is the final pass.

"But they are confident in their own ability and if something doesn’t work out, they know they’ll always get another chance.

"We’d rather they take that chance, make the right decision and take the game away from the opposition.

"The work rate and commitment are a really big thing for us as a management team and in the last four or five weeks, their mentality has been second to none.

"That wasn’t always the case at the start of the season."

But while the attacking forte of the team is what catches the eye, the defensive side of the game has improved too.

And O'Leary says you can see the promise the team has by the way the elder statesman of the group, James Budden, has taken them under his wing.

The boss said: "I thought James Budden was colossal [against East Thurrock] and I’ve seen a different side to him recently.

"We’ve always known those performances were in him but he’s starting to believe in this team and believe they can do something.

"In the past we’ve always been the underdog where we win one then lose a few and then win one and draw a few but now we can go on and win three, four or five games on the bounce.

"At this level, that is something we have never been able to do."