Potters Bar Town superb in emphatic win over East Thurrock United

Published: 9:49 PM October 12, 2021

Devonte Aransibia was credited with Potters Bar Town's second goal against East Thurrock United. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar Town continued their rapid rise up the Isthmian League Premier Division with a well-deserved win at home East Thurrock United.

Kazaiah Sterling made it two goals from two games early on before second-half efforts from Devonte Aransibia, credited with it although it could have been Samson Esan's, and Ben Ward-Cochrane settled an emphatic 3-0 win.

It makes it five games without defeat and lifts them up to ninth.

There were two changes from the side that won away to Horsham on Saturday, with one bringing a Scholars debut for goalkeeper Ciaran Gordon-Stearn.

He is in on loan from Concord Rangers where he made his debut earlier in the season against St Albans City.

The other change brought Corey Parchment in for Jaden Sharman.

Thurrock went for three changes, drafting in Johnny Ashman, Sam Owusu and Daniel Rimmel.

The confidence from Bar's improved run of form was obvious from the off with everyone looking to get on the ball and pass it.

Sterling tested former Bar stopper Arthur Janata on three minutes, with the Thurrock man not dealing with it over convincingly.

Less than 60 seconds later Sterling tried again and this time found the corner to give them a dream start.

And they really should have put the Essex visitors to the sword in the first period.

The passing was slick and neat but too often there was one too many or one that was forced and possession was given up.

They still created plenty of chances and Janata redeemed himself with two fine stops from Max Delyfer and Devonte Aransibia, both in the space of a minute.

Aransibia almost bamboozled the keeper with a curling shot from the right side of the area but he managed to get his hands up and palm it away.

James Budden then diverted a corner goalward only to see the ball hooked off the line.

Thurrock only really had one effort of note that caused Gordon-Stearn concern, a speculative shot from distance from Jon Benton that dipped as it got to him and went for a corner, despite the new Bar man claiming he hadn't touched it.

The worry was always that for all the possession and easy on the eye play, the Rocks might nick one after the break.

To try and make sure they didn't Joe Boachie galloped down the right wing within the opening 30 seconds and when his cross was deflected, Parchment drilled it low but straight at Janata.

The visitors did create slightly more chances than the first half and Bar's Gordon-Stearn made two fine saves in the space of a minute.

There was another odd minute before it when Thurrock should have equalised, Kieran Cathline making a block as the ball ran loose to the edge of the area, but from there Esan raced the full length of the field and really should have made it two.

He fired wide though.

However, the Scholars did double their lead just past the hour, Aransibia credited with it with the linesman saying it had crossed the line before a grey shirt hooked it clear.

From there the game petered towards its conclusion, the Scholars getting into good positions but not delivering the killer pass.

That was until three minutes from time when Ryan Young delivered a peach across the face of goal for Ward-Cochrane, back from injury, to fire home at the far post.





Potters Bar Town: Gordon-Stern, Pascal, Parchment, Cathline, Budden, Jordan-Livings, Aransibia (Young 85), Delyfer, Sterling (Ward-Cochrane 71), Esan, Boachie (Sassi 71).

Subs (not used): Ibie, Tajbakhsh.

Goals: Sterling 4, Aransibia 61, Ward-Cochrane 87

Booked: Cathline 53





East Thurrock United: Janata, Wyss, Rimmel, Barton, Cossington, Ashman (Oluwatobi 73), Owusu, Lacey (Aileru 73), Benton, Ogunwamide, Hernandez.

Subs (not used): Nwoso, Mallett,.

Goals:

Booked:





HT: Potters Bar Town 1 East Thurrock United 0

Referee: George Warren

Attendance: 187