Potters Bar Town advance in FA Cup with late winner over Aveley

Potters Bar Town faced Aveley at home in an FA Cup first qualifying round replay. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Potters Bar Town snatched a win over Aveley with mere seconds remaining to advance in the FA Cup.

Kasim Aidoo's early strike had been cancelled out on the stroke of half-time by Ryan Scott but with extra-time a very real possibility, Lewis Manor slid home a cross to give the Scholars a 2-1 win and set-up a second qualifying round clash with Romford.

There was the obvious one change, Joe Boachie resting at home after his nasty head injury in the first game. His place went to Calvin Dickson who was promoted from the bench.

The intermittent but heavy showers prior to kick-off had the potential to be a leveller, or even a match-deciding condition.

It certainly had nothing to do with the opening goal.

For a second Aidoo looked to be through between the two centre halves but had to check his run.

That just got him on to his favoured left foot and after pushing it a yard in front of him, he hit a low shot across David Hughes and into the far corner.

For the remainder of the half there was little to choose between the two sides.

Neither created a lot, both looked to play good football and both defended superbly, proving why they are first and second in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Scholars had the better of the chances that were created.

Quentin Monville flashed it just over from the edge of the box while a cross from the left by Mo Kamara caused mayhem before the flag eased the pressure.

It did seem as if Bar were going to get to half-time in front until a high was quickly replaced by a low.

Aveley were awarded a penalty after a foul following a ball played through the middle but Ted Collins dived down to his right to push Alex Akrofi's spot-kick behind for the corner.

However, the home side were stung from the ensuing set-piece, the ball to the back post headed back across for Scott to nod it back again and over Collins' head.

They would have needed to get over the disappointment quickly but in contrast, Aveley were using the joy of the equaliser and started the brighter.

Kenny Aileru was booked for diving as one promising attack petered out and then Akrofi was well marshalled after initially getting clear of the defensive line.

The home side did rally and were denied a go-ahead goal by a wonderful save from Hughes.

Finlay Titchmarsh broke into the box and when his touch sent the ball loose, it was hit firmly by Monville and look destined for the back of the net until the Aveley keeper got down low to tip it away.

It was a rare chance though despite winning a number of corners and as the clock ticked towards the 90, it was Aveley who continued to press.

There was a heart in mouth moment with eight minutes to go when Frazer Shaw slipped but as the away side looked to pounce they found Jacques Kpohomouh an unmoveable wall.

They did get clear of the defenders moments later and Bryan Ifeanyi somehow managed to scoop the ball over the top from close range and in the centre of goal.

Calvin Dickson and Kpohomouh had a similar chance but never connected properly and extra-time seemed inevitable.

It wasn't though.





Potters Bar Town: Collins, Titchmarsh, Shaw, Dickson, Kaiser, Kpohomouh, Monville, Christian-Law, Manor, Kamara, Aidoo.

Subs (not used): Hoti, Noel-Williams, Moore, McRitchie, Olaiya, Woerner-Peacock, Kweme.

Goals: Aidoo 19, Manor 90+3





Aveley: Hughes, Dasho, Stephen, Witherspoon, Gibbs, Scott, Aileru (Vaivada 81), Shelvey-Negus, Ifeanyi, Kelly, Akrofi (Sykes 81).

Subs (not used): Wells, Shabani, Steward, Ogunrinde, Rusoke.

Goal: Scott 45+2

Booked: Aileru 49





HT: Potters Bar Town 1 Aveley 1

Referee: Stuart Kyle (High Wycombe)

Attendance: