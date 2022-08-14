Keeper drama survived as Potters Bar Town claim opening day win

Potters Bar Town took on Herne Bay in their opening Isthmian League Premier Division. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Potters Bar Town survived the loss of their goalkeeper and an outfield player in his place to grab an opening day win over Herne Bay in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Emmanuel Agboola pulled up with a hamstring injury trying to stop a shot with 20 minutes to go and with no substitute goalkeeper on the bench, defender Calvin Dickson was forced to don the gloves.

Quentin Monville though eased the worry with the only goal two minutes from the end of the normal time and they saw out the additional time, a minimum of seven, with little alarms to claim a 1-0 win.

The fixture was originally meant to be in Kent but with the Bay's Winch's Field still not ready, the fixture was reversed.

It was then moved to Sunday with the club having a private function booked for Saturday.

Scholars boss Sammy Moore named six debutants in his side with a further four new faces on the bench.

Like the other games over the weekend, this was played in baking heat even if there was some limited but much welcomed cloud cover.

To combat it, the players enjoyed two water breaks per half but will understandable, it did cause problems with the flow of the match.

Neither team could find any rhythm and when they did, it was soon curtailed.

The Scholars did enjoy the better of the first half with the only real chances on goal.

The closest they came saw Ethan Kaiser strike the foot of Jordan-John Perry's near post while Joe Boachie hit a bouncing effort over the top.

Monville got in behind the Bay defence to shoot but his effort although deflected up and over the keeper was easily cleared off the line by Lexus Beeden.

A moment later a cross from the left rolled across the face of goal without anyone getting a touch.

The normal call would have been for the pace and tempo of the home side to be increased, not an easy task in the heat.

It did appear from the first whistle of the second period that the pace would be slower, although the home side did create a chance in the opening two minutes.

Dejon Noel-Williams got in down the right and when he pulled the back, it ran to Corey Parchment. He could only side-foot it well wide though.

Titchmarsh and Frazer Shaw both put in crosses that caused problems and from one of then a Lewis Manor effort was cleared off the line.

But then came the pivotal moment. Marcel Barrington wriggled into a bit of space on the left and when he fired in the low shot, it beat Agboola but rebounded off the post.

In doing so though he strained his leg and couldn't even hobble through to the end.

Dickson didn't look comfortable but the one shot he had to face was kicked away with a huge amount of relief.

The goal when it came featured another of the home substitutes, Kasim Aidoo. He played it across the face of goal to Monville who, after a touch, lashed it home.





Potters Bar Town: Agboola (Dickson 70), Titchmarsh, Shaw, Kamara, Kpohomouh, Kaiser, Monville, Christian-Law, Boachie, Parchment (Manor 56), Noel-Williams (Aidoo 84).

Subs (not used): Adesoya, Osaiya.

Goal: Monville 88

Booked: Shaw 45, Titchmarsh 55





Herne Bay: Perry, Wlliams, Parter, Robinson, Beeden, Antonio (Ansah 66), Barrington, Campbell, Thomas (Smith 73), Anidugbe, Tallah.

Subs (not used): Edwards, Carter, Orome.





HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Herne Bay 0

Referee: Derryl David (Edmonton)

Attendance: 265