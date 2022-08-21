Potters Bar Town bounce back in style to thump Billericay Town

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore was delighted with the response to the Bishop's Stortford defeat. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town returned to winning ways and in style with a comprehensive victory over Billericay Town hurling them up the Isthmian League Premier Division table.

All the goals in the 3-0 win came in the second half but that suggests the first half wasn't as good.

In fact once the Scholars got going, they dominated the contest and quickly put to bed any feelings of regret and disappointment left over from the midweek loss to Bishop's Stortford.

Boss Sammy Moore said: "We had a slow start but we’ve struggled with that in the last couple of games.

"We certainly grew into the game and to a man, from 25 minutes on, we were outstanding.

"We played some great football and could have been four or five up at half-time. That was the most disappointing thing.

"We weren’t ruthless enough but I still felt there was more to come from us and it was wave after wave, attack after attack in the second half.

"It was just about getting the right quality at the right moments to unlock it.

"Once we scored, I knew we’d push on get two or three.

"Getting over that disappointing feeling [against Bishop’s Stortford] when we should have got a result was the main thing.

"Good teams bounce back and we did that in great style."

Finlay Titchmarsh got his first goal for the club since arriving in the summer from Royston Town but it was former Bowers & Pitsea striker Lewis Manor who stole the show with a brace on his first start.

Moore said: "We’ve had to wrap him in cotton wool, he took a knock in pre-season, and bide our time.

"He was fresh and fit and there isn’t a better target man in this league or the league above.

"He does everything. He’s a winner and scores goals. He got [17 in the league] last year and I’ve told him he can go and get 30 this year.

"The way we play suits him. We want to get the ball wide and deliver it into the box and the quality in wide areas in the second half was fantastic."

It’s a good feeling and we have to deliver what we are good at and if we do that, we’ll be fine.