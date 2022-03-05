Derby day delivers a damp squib as Potters Bar Town and Wingate end in deadlock

Tyler Christian-Law had an early effort saved for Potters Bar Town against Wingate & Finchley. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town extended their unbeaten run to five but the conditions were the ultimate winners after a derby stalemate with Wingate & Finchley.

The game at the LA Construction Stadium finished 0-0 and in truth that was always going to be the likely outcome.

Neither teams got to grips with the wet and sticky conditions with quality a vain hope for the support.

But the point keeps the Scholars moving in the right direction and away from any threat of relegation.

Potters Bar Town hosted Wingate & Finchley in the Isthmian League Premier Division. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Home boss Sammy Moore went for an unchanged side, naming the same 11 that started the battling draw with Cheshunt on Tuesday.

That meant a home debut for Norman Wabo, dismissed in that 1-1 draw at Thebolds Lane, his suspension not kicking in until Tuesday's visit of Hornchurch.

Bar started brightly but that soon dissipated and what followed was a half lacking in quality.

Neither team could get hold of the ball long enough to produce many moments to raise the spirits in the crowd.

Tyler Christian-Law was at the heart of most of the Scholars' positive passages of play.

He had the first shot on target, a dipping drive that landed just before Ben Goode in the Wingate goal, making the save that little bit more impressive.

The Bar man that delivered a great cross that was prodded over the top by a leaping Joe Boachie.

His next pass of note was in behind the Wingate defence, perfectly paced to find the run of Isaac Ogundere.

Unfortunately the cross from the AFC Wimbledon man, his loan just extended for the rest of the season, was too firm and away from the incoming maroon shirts.

Haf Al-Droubi was called in to action late on to push a Freddie Hinds drive across goal round the post.

That corner was taken quickly and led to a chipped ball to the back post but this time Hinds' header was blocked by a defender and cleared.

But for the most part, balls were sliced or miscued with passes rarely going to their intended targets.

And as much as the conditions were playing a part, the exertions of the Scholars at Cheshunt, playing for more than an hour with 10 men, obviously were a problem too.

That would have explained the half-time change, Max Delyfer replaced by Zak Guerfi.

The second period didn't improve matters much though.

Wabo had a shot out of nothing, his run across the edge of the area getting to a loose ball and being propelled just wide of the sprawling Goode and his right-hand post.

But that was rare attempt for the most part, Matthew Achuba hooking a Wingate effort wide.

Worryingly for Bar was their control of the midfield wasn't as good as it has been in previous games and with Wingate snapping into tackles, they were often disposed way too easily, preventing any hopes of attacks.

It wasn't until the final 10 minutes that the excitement levels in the crowd increased.

That was because the game was getting stretched though, not because of any sudden epiphany on the pitch that resulted in the standard increasing.

One late corner from Kavan Cotter almost deceived Al-Droubi but the keeper made the save, diving to claw it off the line as the Wingate players appealed for a goal.





Potters Bar Town: Al-Droubi, Ogundere, Parchment, Shaw, Dickson, Kpohomouh, Delyfer (Guerfi 46), Christian-Law, Boachie, Wabo, Eyoma (Ekpiteta 61)

Subs (not used): Kurylovicz, Pascal, Carrington-Alberdi.





Wingate & Finchley: Goode, Hatton, Steel, Clarke, Hobbs, Vega, Ifil, Achuba, Kearney, Hinds (Ofori 89), Cotter.

Subs (not used): Vasilou, Amoo, Kessel, Molowayi.

Booked: Vega 49





HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Wingate & Finchley 0

Referee: Jorden Gibson (Stevenage)

Attendance: 245