Potters Bar Town still battling to be safe despite another game unbeaten

Plenty to think about for Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore after their point with Wingate & Finchley. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

It was another step in the right direction for Potters Bar Town but they remain focused on one thing according to assistant manager Darren Beale - safety.

The 0-0 draw at home to Wingate & Finchley was their fifth game without defeat and moves them 10 points away from a potential relegation position with 12 games to go and at least one game in hand on the sides below them.

That would seemingly be enough but the management team have set the Scholars a target, one they are still short of.

Beale said: "Every week, whether it is a game or a training session, the players are getting to know us, we’re getting to know them a little better and we’re all gelling together.

"The bottom three all lost and we are still aiming for around 42 points to be safe.

"A lot of people say we are safe now but we want to aim for 42 and then we’ll set another goal and that is to finish in the top 10.

"We have to do better than we did [against Wingate] if we are to achieve that first goal though.

"It’s going well though. The gaffer has recruited well and we have brought some good players in

"There is a togetherness, that was evident [against Cheshunt] with being down to 10 for such a long time.

"They are getting better. There is still lots of learning to do, lots of areas to work on, but once we are safe, we can concentrate on preparing for next season.

"The main priority is to stay safe and then we’ll be happy with what we’ve done."

The stalemate against near neighbours Wingate was as close to a textbook example of a 0-0 draw as you can get.

A wet ball and a stick pitch didn't help and Beale wondered he and boss Sammy Moore could have done better with their team selection.

He said "It was flat from the start really.

"From our point of view, Tuesday night probably took its toll and we’ll have to have a look at our decision-making from the management team.

"Should we have freshened it up? We stuck with the same 11 from Cheshunt and it was heavy out there.

"We can all pick a starting 11 and maybe that’s where we got it wrong. A couple of fresh legs might have helped us out.

"We have a good bunch though and we know whoever is picked in that squad of 16 will do a good job.

"They worked their socks off and gave it their all and it is another point in the right direction as far as we are concerned."