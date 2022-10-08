Swift smash and grab leaves Scholars out of the FA Trophy

Match reaction

Ted Collins of Potters Bar during Potters Bar Town vs Romford, Emirates FA Cup Football at The Pakex Stadium on 17th September 2022 - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town Manager Sammy Moore questioned his teams attitude as their sparkling league form deserted them in the FA Trophy.

A 2-0 defeat to Heybridge Swifts was a disappointing outcome for the Scholars who created more chances and had more of the possession than their opponents.

“It’s all about mentality," said the Potters Bar boss. "I think the memory of the FA Cup loss to Romford was lingering for some players.

"We’ve played well in the league but we didn’t show enough desire to win.

"Our quality in both boxes was poor and we lacked intensity in midfield. Our opponents battled well but it was a lethargic display from us."

The hosts started the brighter of the two teams but they hadn't created anything when Heybridge, who play one division below their Isthmian League Premier Division hosts, took the lead on 13 minutes.

Ross Wall played a ball into the channel for Andrew Fennell to run onto and he slid the ball past Ted Collins in the Bar goal.

For the rest of the first half the chances all came and went to the Bar.

Fin Titchmarsh, Dejon Noel-Williams and Rudy Allen were both denied by Chafer in the Swifts goal while Kasim Aidoo was a threat with his running without bringing a goal.





An Isaac Galliford free-kick at the start of the second half brought another save but Collins too was busy with a couple of stops.

He made the best of the lot late on to push a bullet header wide with his leg but by that point Swifts had a second through Kieran Jones.

Lewis Manor had one big chance late on but the Bar manager knows they have to be much better if they are going to turn dominance into a victory.

Moore said: "Heybridge doubled up on our strikers and defended strongly so we needed to move the ball quicker and with more creativity to make chances. Too many straight balls made it easy for our opponents today”

"Ted has been one of our most consistent players all season and a big part of our league form but he should not be that busy in games. I’d prefer if he had less to do."

Potters Bar are back in league action on Tuesday evening when they face Canvey Island at home.