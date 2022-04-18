Scholars fail to shine in blazing sunshine against play-off bound Enfield Town

Zak Guerfi went close in the second half for Potters Bar Town against Enfield Town. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town finished the home part of their season in front of their biggest crowd of the year - but they couldn't add the three points against neighbours Enfield Town.

A first-half goal from Lyle Della-Verde and one late on by Mo Faal was enough to give the Towners a 2-0 win and increased their hopes of a home draw in the Isthmian League Premier Division play-off semi-finals.

For Bar, their season is coming to and end with them safe in the division for another year and it is the summer recruitment that will be looming larger in the minds of those in charge at the club.

The warm spring sunshine made the feeling of summer feel even closer and the big crowd of 562 certainly enjoyed the warmth, if not always what was on show on the field.

They did see an early goal though as they enjoyed the better of the play in the first period.

It did come with a good slice of fortune mind you.

Della-Verde's strike from the edge of the area took a wicked deflection that went up and over Kacper Kurylowicz, giving him no chance.

But Potters Bar will point to the half-hit clearance that found him on the edge of the area, one that they should have done better with.

The hard pitch made bounces irregular and that too seemed to catch out the Bar defence, one slip in the opening two minutes giving Jake Cass a sight of goal but pulling his shot across goal and wide.

The Scholars defence though were up to the challenge posed by Lee Chappell's long throws, defending them with relatively few alarms.

At the other end there were a couple of chances early on but this time it was the Enfield defence who stood up to be counted, getting in vital blocks at the exact right moment to keep Nathan MacDonald's goal untroubled.

When the keeper was tested by a firm Corey Parchment hit, he was able to pad it down and save.

Too often though Potters Bar went long, playing into Enfield's hands, and more would have been wanted from manager Sammy Moore.

There was more possession in the Enfield half for Bar but apart from a shot from Zac Guerfi that dipped just over the top, the Scholars couldn't find too many ways round the Enfield back-line.

No shot from Joe Boachie, who also put one wide in the first half, flashed across the face of goal although Isaac Ogundere wasn't far away from putting it away at the back post.

But Faal, who had been introduced from the bench midway through the half, showed why he is in such a rich vein of form as he put the game beyond the reach of Bar.

He latched onto a ball through the middle before hitting a shot that Kurylowicz got a hand to but could only push up as it moved on into the back of the net before arrival of keeper, defender and Enfield team-mate.





Potters Bar Town: Kurylowicz, Ogundere, Parchment, Shaw, Kpohomouh, Pascal, Guerfi (Delyfer 77), Christian-Law, Boachie, Eyoma (Manangu 66), Dickson (Cornish 77).

Subs (not used): Farrer, Sharman.





Enfield Town: MacDonald, Sayoud (Kirwan 55), Chappell, Taafe, Bray, Gyebi, Kiangebeni, Cass, Della-Verde (Youngs 77), Cunnington (Faal 64), Mata.

Subs (not used): Smith, Muleba.

Goals: Della-Verde 16, Faal 82





HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Enfield Town 1

Referee: Daniel Simpson (Reading)

Attendance: 562