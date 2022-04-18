Defeat to Enfield but Potters Bar Town still on course for long-term goal

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore felt there wasn't much between his side and play-off chasing Enfield Town. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town suffered a second successive defeat to a side in the Isthmian League Premier Division play-offs but boss Sammy Moore believes it was a valuable insight into where the Scholars can get to.

Goals from Lyle Della-Verde and Mo Faal gave Enfield Town a 2-0 win, two days after Bishop's Stortford had beat them 3-0.

There was plenty of positives to take though for the manager.

Moore said: "There wasn’t much in it to be fair. The pitch was difficult to play on, it was a hot day and we could have done better for the first goal. We didn’t get out quick enough.

"We responded well though and had a great change with Aaron [Eyoma], on another day he puts that out.

"I can’t fault my players, their work rate was outstanding. We did what we had to do five or six weeks ago.

"We have to keep going though, we don’t want the season to fizzle out.

"They are a good side, they are very direct with two good centre-forwards who battle hard.

"They didn’t play any exciting football, they just get it forward and win the second balls.

"Credit to them they are good at what we do.

"For us it is about looking at what we’ve got next season and also looking at a side who are in the play-offs, to see where we need to be.

"I’m just delighted that we got our business done nice and early."

There is still one more game to go though before thoughts can truly turn to the new year and in typical football fashion it throws up an old boy coming back to haunt an old club scenario.

Moore was both player and manager at Leatherhead and a victory for the Scholars would send his old club down.

He said: "The manager has done a fantastic job to even get them in this position with one game to go but we are going there for the win.

"I want to win, I’m a winner, and we need to bounce back from Enfield.

"I had some good times at Leatherhead, we got to a cup final and just missed out on the play-offs and there are some good people down there.

"It’ll be good to see everyone but I am going there purely for football-related business and to get three points."