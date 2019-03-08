Potters Bar flying high as both men and women top the table

Potters Bar bounced back from a first defeat in seven games to win 3-1 at West Herts and maintain their position at the top of East Hockey League Division One.

Goals from Simon Tenwick, Mark Turpin and Miles Tomkins keep them one point clear of Wapping, the side who snapped their six-game winning streak.

They came into the game at West Herts' Watford base confident of reversing their fortunes against a team who have usually had the upper hand in more recent contests.

They were also able to field a full 15-man squad, including debutant Rory Kenney-Herbert, younger brother of Hugh.

And they got off to a fast start, almost taking the lead in just two minutes when Graham Abrey's astute pass from the middle of the field found Turpin inside the D. His shot though was deflected wide of the post.

Gradually the chances started to come even if an elusive opening goal was missing.

Turpin was quickly crowded out when he got into a dangerous position and then three short corners saw the keeper save efforts from Abrey and Hugh Kenny-Herbert while Jonathan Elms was a hair's breadth away from connecting to an Abrey pass.

But the goal did finally come, and it was quickly followed by another.

The first came from a Tomkins' cross from the left on 27 minutes which dived full-length to direct into the top of the net.

Three minutes later Ray Li played the ball down the left hand side and Hugh Kenney-Herbert's cross from just outside the D was delightfully flicked into the goal by Turpin.

Bar remained in control through the early stages of the second half with Tomkins striking the outside of the post.

They did make it 3-0 though on 46 minutes with the move of the match.

After playing the ball around at the back, Josh Edge and Ed Whybrow combined down the left before finding Turpin. Clever stick work took him beyond a couple of defenders and the pullback left Tomkins with the simplest of finishes.

Ben Balmforth, largely a spectator for the most part in the away goal, had has clean sheet stolen away with 15 minutes to go.

It was only a minor irritation though on what was a very good day for the Dame Alice Owens club with the ladies also staying top of their division.

Two goals from Emily Gerke and one each from Amy Kee and Jo Martindale brought them a 4-2 home win over St Albans and gives them a two-point advantage over Letchworth in the 5 Counties Women's Premier Division.

The ladies' second team couldn't replicate that result though as they lost 2-0 at Blueharts.

Back in the men's section there was a second win in three games for the second team as they beat Royston 2-0 with goals from Nick Umney and Sam Penn.

The fourths were also playing Royston and goals from Danny Becker and Chris Edwards earned them a 2-2 draw, a fifth game without defeat.

The thirds lost 3-1, however, to unbeaten league leaders Welwyn. George Wickham got the solitary reply.