Medal-winning performances galore as Potters Bar Swimming Club shine at County Championships

PUBLISHED: 16:04 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 10 February 2020

Potters Bar Swimming Club enjoyed a fine showing at the 2020 Hertfordshire County Championships.

Potters Bar Swimming Club achieved a stunning set of performances at the 2020 Hertfordshire County Championships.

With the county qualifying standards always challenging to reach, the Furzefield Centre-based club were able to proud to send a large number of swimmers to the event.

But the success didn't stop there. Gabriella Gomez-Pavon was the top performer with two golds and a bronze while eight other swimmers made multiple trips to the podium.

They were Lilly Blount, Thea Patel, Adam Martin, Alexander Mason, Jake Moore, Ethan Howard, Jack Barnard and Kai Adams.

Emily Lush, Isabella Savage, Thomas Stanbury and Daniel Meier also picked up a medal each.

The club are enjoying a period of continued growth in both membership and performance with their top swimmers now turning their attention to the East of England Championships in April.

