Congratulations from Potters Bar as Thilan Walallawita signs Middlesex deal

PUBLISHED: 11:22 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 30 January 2020

Thilan Walallawita appeals for LBW in the Herts Cricket League match between Potters Bar and Letchworth in 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO

Thilan Walallawita appeals for LBW in the Herts Cricket League match between Potters Bar and Letchworth in 2017. Picture: DANNY LOO

Danny Loo Photography 2017

Glasses and bats have been raised at Potters Bar Cricket Club after one of the stars of the Herts Cricket League championship-winning squad signed a professional contract with Middlesex.

Left-arm spinner Thilan Walallawita has been with the county's youth system since the U14 age group and impressive shows in the 74 appearances with the second team since has led to his first pro deal.

Speaking on the Middlesex website the 21-year-old said: "It's a really proud moment for me to be able to sign my first contract with Middlesex.

"I am really looking forward to the next year ahead, working under Stuart Law and his coaching staff and am optimistic that I can contribute towards some success on the field."

He is not the first from The Walk-based club to sign a deal with the Division Two county, following in the footsteps of George Scott who is now with Gloucestershire.

Walallawita made his Bar debut in 2012 at the tender ag of 14 and has since gone on to play 106 matches, taking 153 wickets and being voted player of the year last season.

A statement from Potters Bar said: "The whole club is so proud of him, just like we were with George and it is hoped that Thilan will still be a Potters Bar cricketer in 2020 when made available by his county.

"Well done T, thoroughly well deserved."

