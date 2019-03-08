Welwyn claim derby scalp as Potters Bar slump to defeat
PUBLISHED: 11:51 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 03 June 2019
Welwyn Garden City got back to winning ways as Potters Bar let a promising position slip in the Hertfordshire Cricket League Premier Division.
The loss to Radlett last week was the first of the season for the champions and batting first they got to 284-6 on the firm Digswell Park pitch.
But in reply Bar had found themselves 160-2 and facing a run-rate of less than a run a ball.
However, from there wickets began to tumble and the visitors were eventually all out for 219, 65 runs short.
WGC made a steady, if unspectacular start to their innings and were at one point 67-2, James Scott getting the wickets of openers Alex Chalker and Louis Champion.
Bar were lacking as much tenacity as in previous weeks and that allowed Matthew Grant and Owais Shah to put together a third-wicket stand of 86.
Shah was eventually out for 50 but Grant continued on his merry way, eventually being caught and bowled by Luke Chapman for a patient and important 59.
Jamie Southgate had joined him for a spell and he continued the good work, getting to an explosive 65 not out at the close, an innings that included four sixes and part of 71 runs scored in the last eight overs.
Scott was the pick of the Bar bowlers with 2-44 but chasing a big total, they needed their batsmen to stand up to the test.
And to be fair they did, even after Pat Scott and Harrison Palmer went early on.
Skipper Steve Gale and Essex pro Rishi Patel were the main men, putting together a partnership of 92 with Patel in particular sending the ball rapidly to the boundary in a quick-fire innings.
At that point they needed 125 runs, with 132 balls to get them in, and both batsmen looking set.
But Patel went for 50, caught by Champion off the bowling of Shah, and Gale was out on 76 to leave them 180-5.
That put the WGC noses back in front and with Simon Bridgewater securing 4-23 and Bar hitting the ball in the air to waiting fielders, it was a slow death for the visitors.
Their finish saw the last eight wickets fall for just 59 in 63 balls while Southgate was the next best WGC bowler with 2-36.
Welwyn remain top of the pile in the division and have another derby to look forward to when they go to North Mymms.
Potters Bar are now second from bottom and will be back at The Walk for the visit of Bishop's Stortford on Saturday.