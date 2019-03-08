Quartet in as Potters Bar strengthen ahead of ​the new Herts League season

Steve Gale is the new captain of Potters Bar for the 2019 season. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Potters Bar Cricket Club have been busy in the Herts Cricket League version of the transfer window with four big signings.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The squad at The Walk was already good enough to finish fourth in the Premier Division and make the regional final of the T20 competition.

And despite the loss of Kamran Younas to Middlesex side Osterley, new captain Steve Gale will feel they are in good shape for as good a season at the very least.

The first of the new names is Rishi Patel who signed a two-year deal with Essex last year and made his first-class debut at the Oval earlier this month.

Some exciting batting displays for Brentwood and Cambs MCCU have already whetted the appetite of the Bar support.

A familiar face from the SHCL is signing number two.

Kazi Hasibul Hoq joins from Old Elizabethans having scored over 1,100 runs in all competitions.

And the ex-Bangladesh U19 cricketer is keen to have a crack at Premier League cricket after dominating in a lower division.

The third through the door is 18-year-old Ashane Wijesuriya who signs from Eastcote. The young man is trying to cement a place in the Hertfordshire side after making his debut with scores of 110 and 90 in a two-day game against Bedfordshire.

He is currently playing university cricket with Bar's Luke Chapman at Cambridge and will be looking to extend his cricketing education after playing for Merchant Taylors' School.

The last of the quartet to sign with Potters Bar is Bradley Sayers who joins from Cockfosters.

He will start his career at the Walk in the second team but the selectors will be keeping a close eye on his progress with a view to breaking into the first-team.

The club also have high hopes that their own group of talented youngsters can play a part in any success this season.

Mark Shepherd from the club said: “The average age in the first team is only 23 and we have four players under the age of 21.

“Behind the scenes there are areas where we are looking for improvement that would see the first team improve, especially in the 50-over games.

“We have a new captain of the club so there will be no doubt a slightly different approach but throughout the club we are looking for everyone to try and have a better year than what they did last summer.”

But it wasn't just the first team at Potters Bar that had a stellar season last time out, with further success at all levels at the club.

Shepherd said: “After having a bit of a barren time a few years ago the club has had a real shot in the arm from the first team down to the fourths.

“They won their division last year after being the bridesmaid for the previous two campaigns and the third team made it three promotions in three seasons.

“The second team have improved year on year too and with a slightly bigger squad of players to pick from, it is expected they can get promoted.

“The colts section will celebrate their 50th year which is an amazing achievement. They offer kids the opportunity to play cricket at all levels, from the first class game down.

“It is testament to them that so many can be thankful to have been given the opportunity to learn this wonderful game and make so many friends through it.”