Potters Bar's title hopes washed away by weather and powerful Reed batting

James Scott helped Potters Bar reach the final of the Herts County T20 qualifier. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Rain and some fine batting put pay to Potters Bar’s defence of the Herts T20 crown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Walk-based cricket club had hosted group B of the qualifying competitions with the hosts seeing off Harpenden in their semi-final.

But they were completely devoid of luck in a gloomy and wet final against Reed who went on to clinch a 10-wicket success thanks to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Bar lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

But they still felt confident that their full compliment could see them through to a challenging total of around 130, something nobody but themselves had achieved in the two semi-finals.

That confidence remained even after Patrick Scott departed without scoring to the third ball of the contest but Steve Gale and James Scott saw them to 22-1 until the dark skies deposited the first of the heavy rain in the fifth over.

That led to a delay of an hour and reduced the contest to 13 overs each.

It was reduced further after Bar had reached 36-1 after seven overs, another delay, this time of 31 minutes, ultimately bringing an abrupt end to their batting.

You may also want to watch:

Reed's adjusted target of 48 from seven overs began well with four off the first ball and a straight-forward run-out went begging following a slip in the outfield.

But to their credit, the visitors took the bull by the horns and blasted their way to a fine win, Shaun Tidey and Zac McGuigan seeing to victory with 18 balls to spare.

The semi-final had seen no such complications for the home side as they convincingly saw off fellow Saracens Herts Cricket League outfit Harpenden.

This time they batted first after winning the toss and Patrick Scott and Gale were in scintillating form as they bashed their way to seven boundaries in a rapid opening spell.

When the pair plus James Scott went, Bar stuttered slightly to 41-3 but Luke Chapman steered them to 69-4 before being well-caught in the outfield.

That brought 18-year-old Ashane Wijesuriya to the crease and he proceeded to strike a majestic and unbeaten 46 from just 28 balls.

He was well supported by Kazi Hoq who was unbeaten on 27 as Bar got to 137-4.

And Jake Pankhurst's 38 apart, the visitors never really got going against an efficient Bar attack. Tom Beasley was the only other man to make double figures.

Jigar Mehta was the star with the ball for Potters Bar, finishing on 3-14 while Teddy Duke and Bradley Sayers both managed two each.