All things bright and beautiful at Potters Bar Bowls Club's President's Day

Potters Bar Bowls Club members show off the club's new welcome sign at their Walk home. Archant

There was a burst of colour at Potters Bar Bowls Club as they hosted their President's Day.

Bill Burrows asked for bright outfits and the club responded with a match, buffet and raffle helping creating a fun-packed afternoon and raise over £730 for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

In the internal Dearman Cup Iris Geers took the spoils with Andrew Billington, a new member, a close runner-up.

Pam Rodgers, Anita Bowman and Ann Wood won in the District Triples against Kings Langley but lost in the Brigg League by Bury Lodge.

Richard Pearce and David Salmon inflicted a heavy defeat on Shire Park in the District Pairs to reach the quarter-final and Bar are through to the final of the Henry Rose Cup after beating Grovelands.

The was an all-club affair in the District Fours as Chris Budden's team beat Terry Barker's in the District Pairs.

Bar took four teams to Hatfield in the St Albans League, beating them convincingly by 3-1 on rinks and 80-65 overall.

n Phil Russell and Chris Sherriff boosted Welwyn & District Bowls Club's numbers at the Bowls England national finals by beating a pair from Baldock in the Senior Pairs.

They will represent the club at Royal Leamington Spa after the 22-12 victory at WGC.

Russell will be involved in two finals that day after also winning 21-14 in the Champion of Champions regional final against a strong opponent from Bedford.

In the East Herts league the Stags defeated close rivals Allenburys whilst the Bucks had a great win against Ware Malsters.

n De Havilland managed to fit their Triples League match with WGC perfectly between bursts of rain but that was were their luck ended as they lost 35-22.

Rain also postponed the fixed jack competition which means both Sue Cummings and Tony Parsonage reach the final.

De Havilland also lost 46-44 to Stevenage.

The club are hosting a match against St Albans & District, whose president this year is De Havilland's own Mike Scandrett.

The game starts at 10am and visitors are more than welcome.

n It was another mixed set of results for Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) this week.

Congratulations go to Laura Hastings in the Champion of Champions as she beat Linda Brooks of Harpenden 21-15 to reach the semi-final.

Gus Edwards defeated WGC's Ken Chamberlain 21-19 in the Welwyn Hatfield singles while in the East Herts League, Shire Park gained four points away to Hertford thanks to a rink win for Terry Crane, Graham Daniels and Andy Wells and by shots overall.

However, there were defeats to Hemel Hempstead in the SADBA fours, to Potters Bar in the SADBA pairs and to WGC in the Welwyn Hatfield fours.

There was an all Shire Park affair in the Welwyn Hatfield triples as Robin Bramson, Todd Canton and Kevin Brazier beat Crane, Martyn Reeve and Gus Edwards 16-14.

n It was a good week for Datchworth with a number of league wins.

The Greens picked up a narrow 31-30 success over Hertford in Welwyn Hatfield League Division One.

The two rinks were shared but the 19-13 victory for Maurice Gordon, Robin Gray and Derek Henley was enough for the overall win.

The County League saw a 36-35 win over Northaw & Cuffley after the two almost equally-matched rinks were again shared, Steve Arnold, Rob Hazeu, Ken Hammond and Peter Hills' 19-17 score the key.

And the Blues enjoyed a 38-29 win away to Whit Hern in East Herts League Division One, the top rink that of Brian Gilbert, Mike Mahoney and Hills who won 24-14.

However, the Golds weren't so fortunate and they went down 41-28 in Division Two at home to Sawbridgeworth despite the 17-13 rink success for Phil Berry, Ian Williams and Steve Chamberlain.

But there was a 64-58 win over North Herts in a home friendly.