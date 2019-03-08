Bowls: Potters Bar members enjoy end of season event

Potters Bar Bowls Club's Ladies and Men's Championship winners Diane Jewell and Richard Pearce with President Bill Burrows Archant

Potters Bar Bowls Club held their annual dinner and dance at Old Ford Manor Golf Club, enjoyed by over 80 members.

Diane Jewell received the Anne Clarke Plate from the club's life member and former captain and president, who was also president of St Albans & District Ladies Bowls Association.

It goes to the member with the highest average points gained during the season and was presented by Clarke in memory of her late husband.

The Jim Sales Salver for player of the year was given by retiring captain Steve Hipperson to Brian Bell, who suffered a serious facial injury in a bad fall at Harpenden Indoor Bowls Club but was among the top 10 members putting their names forward for club matches.

President Bill Burrows presented gifts to Jean Scott, Dee Lawrence, Mary Stead and Pam Barker, while thanking Terry Barker and Colin Malone for their help and congratulating captains, members and individuals for contributing to a successful season and supporting the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.