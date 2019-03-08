Potters Bar suffer opening day loss after disappointingly average performance against Hertford

Jigar Mehta took 3-13 for Potters Bar against Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A lack of luck and some distinctly average batting saw Potters Bar come up short in their opening Herts Cricket League fixture against Hertford.

They were put in after losing the toss and stuttered to 143, a total that the visitors saw off in 43 overs for a four-wicket success.

Bar handed league debuts to Rishi Patel, Kazi Hoq and Bradley Sayers and the hosts actually got off to a decent start.

New skipper Steve Gale went for 10 but Patrick and James Scott batted nicely, putting on 68 in 120 balls, and at 90-1 Bar looked comfortable.

But from there it all went wrong in a hurry with six wickets falling for just 13 runs in 37 balls.

Patrick was the first of the brothers to go, drilling one to cover point where Hertford skipper Scott Ruskin took the catch, and Essex man Rishi Patel got a ball that found the edge and was snaffled by the keeper for just one.

Hoq was the next to go, run out as a powerful straight drive from James Scott was deflected onto the stumps by Rob Slater.

James Scott was leg before for 36 to the very next ball and Robert Slater's purple patch of bowling saw Luke Chapman caught behind to his first ball.

The collapse was complete as Harrison Palmer edged spinner Jonny Underdown without scoring leaving Potters Bar 103-7 and in the mire.

And although Bar managed to clamber upto 143, they still found some daft ways to lose their wickets.

But like the batting, the bowling looked good early on with Jigar Mehta leading the charge.

He had Will Ray caught by Chapman after a meek shot to square leg and he then had George Pavey and Benjamin Cowell caught behind by Callum Baylis to leave the visitors 22-3.

But Stuart Barker and Max Lawrance played nicely and put on 55 before the latter was leg before to Sayers for 25 one over before Chapman got the wicket of Barker for 27.

At 77-5 there was hope for the home side once more, hope that was concentrated when Sayers bowled Elliot King for four to leave Hertford on 92-6.

But that's where the hope died as James Leather and Slater saw them home with a partnership of 55 in 65 balls.

Bar will look to have both Thilan Walallawita and Ashane Wijesuriya available for selection as they travel to North Mymms on Saturday.