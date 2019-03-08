Bowls: Potters Bar hold George Edward Trophy memorial match

George Edward's daughters pose with ladies captain Diane Jewell and men's captain Steve Hipperson after the annual match at Potters Bar Archant

Potters Bar members played their annual Ladies v Gents match for the George Edward Trophy at the weekend.

Club captain in 1983-84 and president in 1989 and 2002 before passing away last year, his daughters donated a trophy in his memory.

Captain Steve Hipperson reminded members of Edward's close association with the club before Jackie and Gillian presented the silverware to the winning team.

After losing last year, the ladies were keen for revenge but the men won 83-57 after both teams won on three rinks.

Lunch was sponsored by Nethercott Funerals and £250 was raised for the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance.

*Rinks skipped by Pat Feeney and Anita Bowman lost in the county fours to Sawbridgeworth and Northaw & Cuffley respectively.

Bowman joined up with captain Di Jewell in the pairs against Townsend, but lost by one on an extra end.

However, the ladies did win on both rinks at Hatfield in the District Rinks League.

Steve Jewell's team lost to Townsend in the Stockman Winser Trophy, but the Prentice Cup match against East Barnet Valley and District Triples clash with Batchwood Hall resulted in comfortable wins.

The vets lost two rinks to one against Oakhill and there was a friendly loss to Ware, but wins against Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City (4-1).