Four goals, three wins and second place has Potters Bar feeling like number one

Ed Whybrow got his first goals of the season as Potters Bar beat Cambridge South. Picture: MELISSA PAGE Archant

Potters Bar made it three wins on the bounce at Cambridge South to climb up to second in East Hockey League Division One.

The 4-1 win means they are just one point behind leaders Wapping after four games so far this year.

The match, played under inclement skies, started brightly for the visitors as Cambridge struggled to hold on to much possession.

The first big chance of the game fell to Harry Wilkinson after a counter-attack led by Mark Turpin.

It fell to him via a pass from Miles Tomkins but with the goal gaping, a bobble took it over his stick.

Wilkinson and Chris Chittleborough were the first to receive cards in the game, the final tally dished out eventually reaching 10, but undeterred Bar pushed on and after winning a short corner, they took the lead.

Turpin's effort was deflected into the keeper but the rebound fell to Hugh Kenney-Herbert and he thumped it home from an acute angle.

The visitors ran into more card trouble but even when they were down to nine men, the defence refused to yield.

And by half-time the lead had doubled.

Tom Clarke was able to force another short corner when driving into the D and playing the ball onto a Cambridge foot. Graham Abrey picked out Ed Whybrow who guided the ball onto the back board and opened his account for the season.

The second half began superbly with Simon Tenwick picking the ball up in midfield and driving towards goal.

He dropped the ball off to Tomkins who squared the ball to Ed Seaman and when his shot came in Whybrow got his stick on it and deflected it home for 3-0.

They bagged a fourth shortly after with Wilkinson profiting from good work from Jonathan Elms and it was only at this stage that the foot started to come off the gas slightly and Cambridge began to create half chances.

Most were snuffed out by the defence of Raymond Li, Josh Edge and Kenney-Herbert although they did find a way through eventually from a short corner.

It was little more than a consolation though and Bar saw out the remainder of the game in relative comfort.

They finish the month with two home games, the first on Saturday against Crostyx.