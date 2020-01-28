Advanced search

Five-star performance over Cambridge South keeps Potters Bar in pursuit of leaders

PUBLISHED: 11:42 30 January 2020

Mark Turpin bagged a double for Potters Bar in the win over Cambridge South. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Potters Bar continue to keep the pressure on East Hockey League Division One leaders Wapping with a crushing 5-0 win over Cambridge South.

Mark Turpin and Miles Tomkins both scored doubles while Tom Clarke hit the other as the Dame Alice Owen's-based hockey club stayed second, six points clear of Crostyx in third.

The new year has seen Bar in outstanding form with two 3-0 victories preceding this success.

And the win was made all the more impressive by the fact Cambridge had arrived in Hertfordshire on the back of six games unbeaten.

The home side handed a debut to Aron Cornish and also included Ajay Patel to provide fresh legs.

It wasn't long before the opening goal arrived either. Ed Whybrow took control of the ball on the right with 10 minutes had been played and his measured pass allowed Turpin to sweep the ball home from close range.

Clarke almost made it two shortly after but his effort managed to evade both the goal and Turpin's outstretched stick.

Chances continued to come and go before they finally made their dominance count with a double in the final three minutes of the half.

A short corner on 32 minutes was turned in by Tomkins after Ed Seaman's initial effort had been saved and Seaman was involved in the next one too, Clarke finishing the move off with a reverse stick shot.

The second half continued in pretty much the same manner, with goalkeeper Ben Balmforth having his quietest afternoon of the season.

Bar continued to create chances, Turpin and Hugh Kenney-Herbert both having shots saved, before the hosts bagged another quickfire double.

Josh Edge and Whybrow combined on 62 minutes to send Turpin away, his clever lift over the keeper's stick being knocked into the empty net by Tomkins, and a minute later Turpin got his goal byt turning in a Whybrow short corner.

They had a chance to put the cherry on the cake late on but Graham Abrey was unable to find either the net or a team-mate's stick from another set-piece.

It didn't matter though and what had looked like a difficult game on paper, became a great confidence boost ahead of Saturday's crunch clash away to rivals Crostyx.

