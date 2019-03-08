Potters Bar secure first win of the season at East London

Tom Clarke got the second Potters Bar goal against East London. Picture: DANNY LOO Danny Loo Photography 2017

Potters Bar are up and running in East League Division One after a 2-0 away success at East London.

They opened their campaign for the new season with a 4-2 reverse at home to Bedford but there were few alarms as Bar eased to a morale-boosting victory at Lee Valley.

They travelled without Jonathan Elms and Chris Chittleborough but there was a debut for Harry Wilkinson who would go on to have an eventful and productive game.

The opening stages were cagey with very few chances created, Bar's best offerings coming from Mark Turpin, the first saved and the second wide of the goal.

They did win a number of short corners, including four on the bounce 17 minutes in, but frustratingly they couldn't create any effective chances.

The hosts had plenty of possession to but the back four of Josh Edge, Hugh Kenney-Herbert, Ed Seaman and Ray Li were usually able to deal with whatever East London could throw at them.

On the one occasion in the first half when they were breached, Ben Balmforth was quick off his line to make an effective block.

The game reached the break without a goal although somehow Miles Tomkins' shot in the final moments was deflected beyond the post by a defender's stick.

But after a half where short-corner routines had failed to produce any clear-cut chances, the first in the second period finally brought a breakthrough.

Graham Abrey's strike was saved by the keeper but Wilkinson kept the ball alive and when it was played into Tomkins he forced it home despite a couple of dubious tackles.

From there discipline problems plagued both teams and green and yellow cards were dished out at regular intervals.

Bar found themselves down to nine at one point with Tom Clarke and Wilkinson both sitting out for a time, but Bar saw out that period and at full strength they got a valuable second from Clarke, diverting an Ed Whybrow shot inside the post.

More cards came in the final 10 minutes, both sides seeing green at one point, before East London played out most of the final five minutes with just nine men after two yellows.

Turpin could have put some gloss on the final score with two minutes remaining but the keeper was able to keep out the goal bound effort after a Whybrow through-ball.