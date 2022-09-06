News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar excited to unleash promising youngsters on new season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:15 PM September 6, 2022
Potters Bar Hockey Club's men open the new league season on September 24.

Potters Bar Hockey Club are gearing up for a new season - with plenty of excitement about the crop of talented youngsters coming through.

The new season commences on Saturday, September 24, although there are pre-season friendlies arranged for the next two weekends in the lead up to that.

That includes the men’s second team playing WGC on Saturday.

The first team for the men will again by playing in Division One South of the East League while the relegation for the ladies' firsts means they will be in Division Four South West.

Coaching for the junior section restarts on Monday, September 12, and there are opportunities for any youngster interested to join.

Chairman Paul Brady said: "We are excited to be back to league hockey and are looking forward to building on last year’s league performances.

"With some promising junior players coming through the ranks, there is a great chance for us to advance up the divisions this year.

"After a two year gap brought on by COVID, we are delighted to be re-starting training for juniors.

A demand for this has built up in the area over the last couple of years so we are very pleased to be able to welcome new youngsters to hockey."

For anyone looking for further details, call 07398 988 502 or email juniors@pottersbarhockey.club

