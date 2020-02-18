Advanced search

Potters Bar storm back to the top of the table with six-goal blast

PUBLISHED: 08:50 19 February 2020

Mark Turpin scored four for Potters Bar as they went back to the top of the table. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Mark Turpin scored four for Potters Bar as they went back to the top of the table. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Potters Bar roared back to the top of East Hockey League Division One with a crushing 6-0 win over Wisbech Town.

They had lost it one week earlier but this victory, coupled with Wapping's reverse to third-placed Crostyx, puts the Dame Alice Owen's based side back into pole position.

Mark Turpin led the way with four goals while there was one each for Simon Tenwick and Miles Tomkins.

Elsewhere the ladies' first team maintained their promotion push in the 5 Counties Premier Division with a comfortable 5-2 victory away to Letchworth, despite falling behind after only 15 seconds.

Two goals each for Emily Gerke and Lucy Edwards and one from Caroline Pickersgill secured the win.

The seconds went down 2-0 in a rearranged game at home to Stevenage, ending their upturn in fortunes.

A brace from George Wickham enabled the men's thirds to secure a 2-2 draw at home to promotion chasing Bedford.

