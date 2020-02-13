Ladies take centre stage as Potters Bar's men are knocked off top spot

Potters Bar Hockey Club's Mark Turpin got the only goal for the mens first team. Picture: TRACY LEVY Archant

The ladies' second team took pride of place at Potters Bar Hockey Club this week after a 2-1 success against Saffron Walden.

It was their fourth game without defeat in what is turning into a fabulous turnaround in fortunes.

And while the result wasn't enough to lift them out of the bottom two in Division Three of the 5 Counties Women's Hockey League, they are now just one point behind Berkhamsted Hemel.

The match got off to a quick start for the visitors with an early goal and from there it became an end-to-end game.

A break and fabulous assist allowed Chris Field to grab the equaliser and soon after Nicki Hughes pounced on a ball across the D to give Bar the lead.

Walden pressed in the final minutes as tensions grew among the Bar support but one superb goal-line clearance maintained the lead brought the hard-fought victory.

They host second-placed Stevenage on Saturday.

The Ladies first team kept their promotion push in the Premier Division on track with a 3-2 victory over Bedford.

Goals from Carla Bleasdale, Cassie Evans and Emily Gerke, as well as a promising debut from Annalena Metson, mean they remain second but six points clear of third-placed WGC and with a game in hand.

There was less joy for the men's first string as they surrendered their lead at the top of East League Division One with a surprise 2-1 loss at Cambridge Nomads.

The Bar goal was scored by skipper Mark Turpin.

The seconds remain outside of the bottom three in Division Three South West after losing 5-3 to Broxbourne.

Ru Oakley, Ollie Pace and Lewis Parr got the goals.

The thirds battled to a 1-1 draw away to Royston, thanks to Dave Smith's strike, and the fourths also tied although they will be disappointed with the 2-2 score against struggling Bedford Vets.

Ben McCardle and Tom Nafis were their scorers.