Ladies take centre stage as Potters Bar's men are knocked off top spot
PUBLISHED: 08:37 14 February 2020
Archant
The ladies' second team took pride of place at Potters Bar Hockey Club this week after a 2-1 success against Saffron Walden.
It was their fourth game without defeat in what is turning into a fabulous turnaround in fortunes.
And while the result wasn't enough to lift them out of the bottom two in Division Three of the 5 Counties Women's Hockey League, they are now just one point behind Berkhamsted Hemel.
The match got off to a quick start for the visitors with an early goal and from there it became an end-to-end game.
A break and fabulous assist allowed Chris Field to grab the equaliser and soon after Nicki Hughes pounced on a ball across the D to give Bar the lead.
Walden pressed in the final minutes as tensions grew among the Bar support but one superb goal-line clearance maintained the lead brought the hard-fought victory.
They host second-placed Stevenage on Saturday.
The Ladies first team kept their promotion push in the Premier Division on track with a 3-2 victory over Bedford.
Goals from Carla Bleasdale, Cassie Evans and Emily Gerke, as well as a promising debut from Annalena Metson, mean they remain second but six points clear of third-placed WGC and with a game in hand.
There was less joy for the men's first string as they surrendered their lead at the top of East League Division One with a surprise 2-1 loss at Cambridge Nomads.
The Bar goal was scored by skipper Mark Turpin.
The seconds remain outside of the bottom three in Division Three South West after losing 5-3 to Broxbourne.
Ru Oakley, Ollie Pace and Lewis Parr got the goals.
The thirds battled to a 1-1 draw away to Royston, thanks to Dave Smith's strike, and the fourths also tied although they will be disappointed with the 2-2 score against struggling Bedford Vets.
Ben McCardle and Tom Nafis were their scorers.