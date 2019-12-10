Bar full of confidence ahead of crunch top of table clash

Cassie Evans got one of Potters Bar's five goals against Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Potters Bar will head into this Saturday's massive top of the table clash with huge confidence after a crushing 5-1 victory away to Stevenage.

The Dame Alice Owen's-based hockey club are tied on 30 points at the top of the 5 Counties Women's Hockey League Premier Division with Bishop's Stortford, the side they host in their final game of 2019.

Their only defeat in their 11 league games so far this year came in the first match between the teams, back in September.

They do have a game in hand on their east Hertfordshire rivals but a win would give them the psychological advantage.

And few would bet against them either, especially if they saw the demolition of Stevenage.

Goals from Katy Francis, Kate Jeffries, Maria Merrigan, Jo Martindale and Cassie Evans secured the valuable three points.

The men meanwhile closed out the first half of the season with a 1-1 draw away to Bedford in East League Division One.

The hosts had been victorious on the opening day of the new campaign but since then Bar have risen up the table.

Tom Clarke's goal means they sit second in the table, five points behind Wapping.

The seconds' recent unbeaten run came to an end but they were far from disgraced in a 5-3 loss with Bedford, this one though at home.

Christos Votsis got two of them with the other from Lewis Parr.

The third team did the opposite as they finally broke their losing streak with a 4-2 victory away to bottom of the table Broxbourne.

Ollie Pace's two goals gave him the man of the match award as well while Andy Latham and Callum O'Sullivan completed the victory.

A hat-trick from Jake McCarthy saw the fourths win 3-1 against Hertford.

Back in the ladies' section the second team were another to snap a losing streak, this time with a 3-3 draw once more at Bedford.

Case Eames, Robyn Purcell-Still and Chris Field got the goals.